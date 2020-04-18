STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Ready to start project execution post COVID-19 lockdown: GAIL India

Detailed SOPs / protocols have also been devised for ensuring hygiene and social distancing norms and promoting use of masks at the project sites and work stations.

Published: 18th April 2020 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

GAIL

Birds fly past the logo of India's state-owned natural gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd in New Delhi (File photo| Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-owned gas utility GAIL India Ltd on Saturday said it is in readiness to resume construction of various hydrocarbon infrastructure projects of national importance post lifting of the COVID-19 lockdown.

"In order to kick start the crucial infrastructure projects to enable expansion of the gas based economy, GAIL along with its subsidiary and joint venture companies has chalked out catch-up plans for various locations and work fronts to ensure timely completion and avoid any slippages," the company said in a statement here.

Before the March 25 nationwide lockdown stopped all construction activities, GAIL was building multi-crore gas pipelines to connect fuel sources with consumption centres as well as setting up city distribution networks to sell CNG to automobiles and piped cooking gas to households.

"Graded measures in the short to medium term shall be rolled out starting from April 20 with the support of local administrative authorities across the states," the company said, adding it has facilitated arrangements for continued stay of the migrant labourers working at various sites/camps during the lockdown period for ensuring safety of all concerned.

Detailed SOPs / protocols have also been devised for ensuring hygiene and social distancing norms, promoting use of masks at the project sites and work stations in compliance with the instructions/ guidelines issued by the Government of India, it said.

In parallel, GAIL has also maintained safe and uninterrupted supplies of LPG to oil marketing companies and natural gas to the crucial downstream utilities such as fertilizer, power, refineries and city gas distribution, the statement said.

"Management of the company is in regular communication with the nodal ministry to seek guidance on issues requiring support for resuming full-fledged activities, post the phase of lockdown. Key stake holders are also kept informed on the current developments as well as the proposed line of action under GAIL's complete readiness plan for returning to normalcy in the near term," it said.

Besides ensuring operational commitments, GAIL and its employees have been at the forefront in fighting this disease by contributing about Rs 54 crore to the PM CARES Fund.

In addition, GAIL has so far provided support aggregating over Rs 3.5 crore to various district administrations across the country for procuring PPE, ventilators, masks and other medical equipment. It added that distribution of food packets and ration kits are also being undertaken for extending immediate support to the marginalised and needy sections of the society at many locations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
GAIL India Coronavirus COVID 19 GAIL coronavirus measures GAIL lockdown
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp