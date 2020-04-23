STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

AirAsia India likely to restart operations with 24 aircraft post lockdown

Amid financial woes, the airline is also unlikely to induct any new aircraft this fiscal.

Published: 23rd April 2020 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

AirAsia

AirAsia (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Budget carrier AirAsia India is likely to resume operations with a fleet of 24 planes post lockdown, according to a source.

Amid financial woes, the airline is also unlikely to induct any new aircraft this fiscal.

A joint venture between Tata Sons and Malaysia's AirAsia Berhad, the Bengaluru-based airline has 29 Airbus A320 planes in the fleet, catering to 21 domestic destinations.

All domestic and international commercial passenger flight operations have been suspended during the lockdown, which was initially imposed from March 25 to April 14 and thereafter extended till May 3.

Soon after the extended date was announced on April 14, some of the Indian carriers announced that they would recommence flight operations in a phased manner from May 4 and had started taking bookings also.

The government later directed them not to do so and wait till further orders on the issue.

"The travel demand is not going to come back any time soon. We are expecting initially it would be the stranded people in different state capitals and cities of the country, who have been waiting to return to their original places, will be rushing to the airport whenever lockdown ends and air services are allowed to operate," said a source from AirAsia India.

Since it would take a lot of time for even the domestic traffic to return to normal, carrying out operations with the entire fleet will not be financially prudent, he said.

"Considering these factors, we are looking to put only 24 aircraft in service with reduced frequencies when we restart operations after the lockdown. And once the traffic starts picking up, we will also ramp up both the fleet and the services," the source said.

AirAsia India spokesperson refused to comment on PTI queries.

According to a recent survey by global aviation and aerospace consultancy ICF, the aviation industry may take six months to two years to recover from the severe blow dealt by the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, AirAsia India had said, "we look forward to resuming our operations soon, once we receive the appropriate approvals. Preparations are underway to implement and strictly adhere to the social distancing guidelines laid out by the government across all facets of our operations as the safety and security of our guests and crew is our top priority."

The source also said the airline is unlikely to induct any new aircraft this fiscal owing to expected low demand, "if market dynamics changes and there is any sudden spurt in domestic traffic then it would prefer subleasing from the parent AirAsia Berhad than going for fresh deliveries." The airline, which narrowed its losses to Rs 123.35 crore in the December quarter of the previous fiscal, had added nine planes in the fleet to take total number of aircraft to 28 as on December 31, 2019.

Since then it has taken delivery of only one aircraft in January this year.

In late January, European aviation major Airbus had announced it was deferring aircraft deliveries to the Indian customers through March 9.

However, later in March, itself coronavirus pandemic hit the world, bringing the aviation industry to a near halt.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AirAsia India AirAsia Tata Sons AirAsia Berhad Coronavirus COVID-19 India Lockdown India Lockdown 2.0 Lockdown Lockdown 2.0
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp