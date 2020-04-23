STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

AITUC urges Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri to restore full pay of Chennai airport firm workers

It is reported that the management of BIIL paid the salary for March on the 13th April only after prolonged persistence of the workers union, AITUC claimed in a statement.

Published: 23rd April 2020 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) has sought the aviation ministry's intervention in disbursal of full salaries of workers of Bhadra International India Ltd at Chennai airport for March month.

In a letter to civil aviation minister Hardip Singh Puri, the AITUC highlighted the issue of delayed and part payment of wages to the workers of the Bhadra International India Limited in Chennai airport.

Bhadra International India Ltd (BIIL) is a firm doing ground handling and passenger services of the Airport Authority of India.

ALSO READ: Employee of  Indian Ministry tests COVID-19 positive, part of Civil Aviation Ministry's office sealed

In the Chennai International airport there are around 1,200 workers working for BIIL.

It is reported that the management of BIIL paid the salary for March on the 13th April only after prolonged persistence of the workers union, AITUC claimed in a statement.

But it is again noted with dismay that there are gross discrepancies found with the amount of salaries staggering around 50 per cent to 60 per cent of the actual salary due to be paid to each worker, the union said.

  Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the Labour Ministry had asked employers not cut pay and jobs.

AITUC, urged upon Puri to immediately intervene and advice the BIIL management to disburse the full salaries of the workers for the month of March and also not to cut down the staff strength and deny wages till the time of restoration of normal activity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AITUC Hardeep Puri covid 19 coronavirus lockdown lockdown extension Chennai airport
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Visual Treat: Navi Mumbai turns pink with over one lakh migrated flamingos
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service during COVID-19
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp