Bayer ties up with AgroStar to deliver products to farmers during lockdown

Home delivery of agri-inputs can currently be availed by farmers in north, west and central India, with plans to extend the scope to other geographies in the future, it added.

Published: 27th April 2020 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

For representational purposes. (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Agri major Bayer on Monday said it has tied up with Pune-based e-commerce firm AgroStar to deliver its products like seeds and pesticides to farmers in view of the nationwide lockdown.

"Under the partnership, farmers can order Bayer's seeds and crop protection products for their entire crop lifecycle and receive agronomic advisory through AgroStar's digital agri-tech platform," the company said in a statement.

In the current COVID-19 lockdown situation, Bayer said that the partnership has enabled last mile delivery of seeds and crop protection products for multiple crops directly to farmer's doorsteps.

With agri-input shops remaining partly shut, AgroStar is fulfilling farmers' orders through its 500+ strong network of last mile delivery partners, who are doing doorstep delivery of agri-inputs, while following hygiene and social distancing norms.

More than 15,000 farmers have benefited from this service, the statement said. Bayer had acquired Monsanto to create the world's biggest agro-chemical and seed company.

