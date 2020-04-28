STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

CII suggests expediting auction of explored blocks to boost mining for post-COVID-19 revival

Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi during his virtual interaction with the National Mining Committee of CII on Monday deliberated on boosting the mining sector.

Published: 28th April 2020 10:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 10:03 PM   |  A+A-

Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi

Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Industry body CII has suggested measures, including expediting auction process of already explored mineral blocks and starting the exploration activity, to revive the mining sector.

Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi during his virtual interaction with the National Mining Committee of CII on Monday deliberated on boosting the mining sector to make it a driver of growth, revenue and employment as part of post COVID-19 economic revival, sources said.

They said that deliberations were held on 'how mining sector can trigger the economy post lockdown'. Stating that the mining sector was both capital and labour-intensive sector, the CII has suggested different ways in which the mining sector can lead the economic growth.

ALSO READ| COVID-19: Unsung mining heroes brave odds to produce coal, keep power plants running

Among the various measures, it suggested expediting the auction process of the already explored mineral blocks and easing environment and forest clearance of mines, according to sources. As getting various environmental clearances takes three to four years for a block, the capital gets locked, the government was told by the CII.

According to sources, the industry body said "India is a mineral rich country and has a huge potential and the mining sector can play a pivotal role to trigger the growth of economy" which is not in a good shape. Earlier, another industry body Ficci had sought subsuming all levies like royalty and contributions to the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) into one tax like GST to reduce the tax burden on the mining industry.

The industry body argued that the mining sector is going through a tough time due to falling commodity prices and demand contraction. Underlining multiple challenges coupled with disruptions due to coronavirus lockdown, Ficci also sought deferment of royalty and contributions to DMF and the National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) by six months.

ALSO READ| Subsume multiple levies into GST to cut tax burden on mining sector: FICCI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday conveyed to chief ministers that the country will have to give importance to the economy as well as to continue the fight against coronavirus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CII National Mining Committee Pralhad Joshi COVID19 Coronavirus COVID19 economy Economy lockdown District Mineral Foundation
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp