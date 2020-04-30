STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

American Airlines posts USD 2.2 billion loss during coronavirus pandemic

American's loss dwarfed the USD 534 million loss reported last week by Delta Air Lines, which is slightly larger by revenue.

Published: 30th April 2020 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

American Airlines

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW YORK: American Airlines reported a staggering loss of USD 2.24 billion for the first quarter, when the coronavirus pandemic triggered a sharp drop in air travel.

The airline's revenue fell 19 per cent while costs continued to rise even as the virus spread.

The situation has grown more dire since the first quarter ended.

Air travel within the US has plunged 95 per cent from a year ago, judging by the number of people screened at the nation's airports.

Never before has our airline, or our industry, faced such a significant challenge, Chairman and CEO Doug Parker said.

American's massive loss compared with a profit of USD 185 million in the same quarter last year.

Parker highlighted American's efforts to bolster its liquidity  building up enough cash, it hopes, to ride out the pandemic  including getting USD 5.8 billion in federal aid to help cover payroll costs through September.

American estimated that it ended March with USD 6.8 billion in cash and other liquidity, including USD 2 billion that it raised during the first quarter.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based airline has cut its flying schedule by 80 per cent in May and June, grounded hundreds of planes, and offered early retirement and partially paid leave to cut labor costs.

Cheaper fuel caused by the collapse in energy prices will contribute to a reduction of more than USD 12 billion in its 2020 spending, the airline said.

We have a lot of difficult work ahead of us, Parker said in a statement that also cited uncertainty about the future.

American's loss dwarfed the USD 534 million loss reported last week by Delta Air Lines, which is slightly larger by revenue.

United Airlines was scheduled to issue first-quarter figures later Thursday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
American Airlines coronavirus loss
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp