SpiceJet operates maiden Guangzhou-Delhi cargo flight, ferries medical supplies

SpiceJet has so far transported over 4,750 tons of cargo on more than 651 flights since the nationwide lockdown began. Of these, 233 were international cargo flights.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Air cargo operator SpiceJet on Thursday said that it has operated the maiden freighter flight carrying around 14 tons of critical medical essentials from Guangzhou, China, to Delhi.

Accordingly, the aircraft reached Delhi late last night. "The consignment also carried protective equipment and COVID-19 related supplies. The airline deployed its Boeing 737 freighter aircraft for the assignment," it said.

The airline has operated special cargo flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Bangkok, Colombo, Dubai, Kabul, Myanmar, Sharjah, Male, Kuala Lumpur, Ukraine and a host of other places.

