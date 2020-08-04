Ashok Leyland subsidiary delivers first Metrodecker EV to UK bus operator

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Commercial vehicle manufacturer, Ashok Leyland’s UK based subsidiary Optare PLC has delivered the first of 21 battery-electric Metrodecker EVs to UK-based bus operator First York, the company announced on Tuesday.

The entire batch will be delivered by the end of September.

This Metrodecker is a part of the 107 Metrodecker EVs order Optare has received since the product was launched 18 months ago. Each Metrodecker EV with First York can carry 98 passengers, although that capacity is currently restricted due to social distancing measures. The model delivers a range in excess of 160 miles.

The Metrodecker EVs are the first of the new vehicles that have entered service with First UK Bus since it announced its commitment to achieving zero-emission by 2035.

"We are proud of the progress Optare has been making in developing sustainable solutions for public transport. Optare has the know-how, technology and experience to help cities with reducing emissions from buses. Optare continues to be a key piece in our overall strategy to be amongst the Top 10 CV makers globally," said Vipin Sondhi, Ashok Leyland MD & CEO.

The Metrodecker EVs have been developed from the prototype by Optare in a partnership with First York and the York City Council, which began three years ago.

They are made and fully assembled at an Optare's factory in Sherburn, the company said.

