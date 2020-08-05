STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Adani Gas net profit drops 42 per cent in Q1

Net profit of Rs 46 crore in April-June compared with Rs 79 crore net profit a year back, the company said in a statement.

Published: 05th August 2020 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Adani Gas Ltd, the city gas utility of Adani Group, on Wednesday reported a 42 per cent drop in June quarter net profit as sales volumes got impacted because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Net profit of Rs 46 crore in April-June compared with Rs 79 crore net profit a year back, the company said in a statement.

"With continued lockdown of 69 days in Q1 FY21 the company witnessed volume impact of 53 per cent as compared to Q1 FY20," it said.

Gas sales volumes dropped to 64 million standard cubic meters in the first quarter of fiscal year beginning April 2020, from 137 mmscm in the same period a year back.

CNG sales fell 66 per cent to 24 mmscm while sale of piped natural gas to household kitchens was down 40 per cent at 40 mmscm.

"There was a progressive rebound in volumes as compared to the pre-COVID situation and exit volume as on June 30, 2020, had already reached 1.25 million standard cubic meters per day as compared to 1.60 mmscmd for the month of March 2020," the statement said.

The operational performance of the business continues to be recovering in a phased manner towards the pre-COVID level, it said.

Revenue fell 57 per cent to Rs 207 crore while EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) was down 41 per cent at Rs 86 crore.

Volume in June was at 0.71 mmscmd compared to 0.35 mmscmd in April. Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said, "Adani Gas Ltd has delivered a good performance even amidst the global pandemic. Commitment to sustainability is the cornerstone of the growth which AGL is set to chart".

"Our strategy is designed to deliver growth with goodness while contributing to the larger objective of nation-building. In line with the Government's policy we are committed to contributing to the nation's vision of providing a safer, cleaner and greener energy," he added.

The firm maintained an uninterrupted gas supply (24X7) even during complete lockdown for two-thirds of the quarter and partial resumption during the balance period of the quarter with adoption to the rapidly changing environment.

Adani Gas said piped natural gas home connections increased to 4.38 lakh (979 new connections in Q1 FY21).

Commercial and industrial connections increased to 4,448. Suresh Manglani, CEO of Adani Gas said, "We are watchful of the ongoing pandemic situation for COVID-19.

As a responsible natural gas service provider, Adani Gas Ltd has ensured continuous supply of CNG and PNG, uninterrupted and prompt customer care service during these tough times.

" The company, he said, has delivered a sustainable performance in Q1 FY21 despite the impact of COVID-19 on business.

"The company is continuously and closely monitoring the developments and is actively working to moderate the impact of this unprecedented situation.

We have resumed project and operational activities in phased manner which were ceased in March on account of lockdown, to meet our commitments towards the development of city gas distribution in the new geographical areas (GAs) and contribute towards the nation-building and providing clean energy for all," he added.

Adani Gas retails CNG to automobiles and piped natural gas to households in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Utter Pradesh.

Its operations are spread over 19 geographical areas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Adani Gas
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp