STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

FutureBrand Index: Reliance Industries ranked No 2 globally after Apple

Unlike most other rankings, the Index offers a rigorous assessment of how prominent companies are doing and are likely to do over the next few years.

Published: 05th August 2020 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries has been ranked second biggest brand after Apple on the FutureBrand Index 2020.

"This year's highest entrant at number two, Reliance Industries excels on every attribute," FutureBrand said, releasing its 2020 Index.

One of the most profitable companies in India, Reliance is, "very well respected" and "seen as behaving ethically" as well as being associated with "growth", "innovative products" and "great customer service", it said.

"In particular, people have a strong emotional connection with the organisation. FutureBrand, which is a global brand transformation company, said part of Reliance's success could be attributed to Mukesh Ambani's recasting of the firm as a one-stop-shop for Indians. The chairman built on the existing petrochemicals business, transforming it into a digital behemoth designed to meet every customer need. Today, this company is engaged in a number of sectors including energy, petrochemicals, textiles, natural resources, retail, and telecommunications. Now that Google and Facebook are taking equity stakes in the firm, we may see Reliance jostling for the top spot in the next Index," it said.

FutureBrand said six years on from the first FutureBrand Index, the world has changed dramatically, priorities have shifted and the globe's top 100 companies are dealing with challenges unthinkable even 12 months ago.

"The FutureBrand Index is a global perception study that reorders PwC's Global Top 100 Companies by Market Cap on perception strength rather than financial strength," it said.

"While the FutureBrand Index 2020 has uncovered a number of seismic shifts in the way companies work and how they present themselves to the outside world, one key theme has stood out: individuality.

" The 2020 list is topped by Apple, while Samsung is ranked third, followed by Nvidia, Moutai, Nike, Microsoft, ASML, PayPal and Netflix.

Reliance ranks 91st on PWC 2020 list, it said.

"A slew of new entrants to our Index include ASML Holdings, PayPal, Danaher, Saudi Aramco, and American Tower Corporation.

In total, there are 15 new entrants this year, seven of which make it into the top 20, including Reliance Industries slotting in at number two," it said.

The FutureBrand Index is not based on consumer research.

Unlike most other rankings, the Index offers a rigorous assessment of how prominent companies are doing and are likely to do over the next few years.

"We are living in unprecedented times," it said, adding the world is living through the worst healthcare crisis in a century.

"But out of this will emerge a reimagined world, and it will be up to leading companies and the people who work for them to respond to new demands and new expectations," it said.

The FutureBrand Index 2020 examines the world's leading firms and determine how they have fared over the past year.

"Our unique perspective shines a light on the innovators as well as the brands which have successfully navigated sector-specific rough waters.

As we discovered, it can be premature to write off a company in difficulty and risky to extol the virtues of a seemingly unbreakable brand," it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Reliance Industries apple
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp