STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Waking up to Health Insurance

That a vast majority of Indians who can afford it are grossly under-insured, be it in terms of Life Insurance or Health Insurance, is one of the worst kept secrets in the insurance industry.

Published: 10th August 2020 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

Insurance

For representational purposes

By Ashok Kumar 
Express News Service

That a vast majority of Indians who can afford it are grossly under-insured, be it in terms of Life Insurance or Health Insurance, is one of the worst kept secrets in the insurance industry. In my experience of 
interacting with Indians (non-residents included) who have the means to, but yet remain uninsured or at best, under-insured the reasons have at times bordered on the absurd. In the past, I have known a successful businessman, who, though convinced about the need to take a Life Insurance as well as Health Cover insisted on providing an alternate address.

When I enquired about the reason for this rather strange request, he enlightened me about a belief in his family that those who purchased Life Insurance were inviting death, and those purchasing Health Insurance were inviting a host of serious illnesses. The irony of his being a qualified engineer from an institution of some repute was not lost on me.

Prior to the start of this financial year, barely 10 per cent of those with the means, were interested in buying health insurance to cover new age diseases. But since the advent of the fear instilled by the pandemic, 71 per cent now consider health insurance a necessity. Notably, and almost overnight, 57 per cent of those surveyed now claim to understand the importance of comprehensive health insurance plans. These are the results of a recent survey undertaken by a private player in the health insurance space.

The stretching of an already shaky public healthcare system in many parts of the country, horror 
stories of prohibitive medical costs in private hospitals, uncertainty around the optimal line of treatment and the possibility of a forced quarantine over a long period that disrupts regular income seems to have forced people to re-prioritise and purchase health insurance plans.

All of a sudden, assuming the survey has captured it accurately, as much as 73 per cent of the people surveyed were genuinely concerned about escalating medical costs, which catapults it higher on the priority list than goals like children’s education and marriage besides post-retirement life. The survey also suggests that with the advent of the pandemic, the top three concerns in the minds of people are of family members contracting the disease, risk of job loss and mental anxiety.

Ironically, inspite of a bill being passed in Parliament equating the treatment and eligibility of mental and physical ailments, most insurance companies in India have still managed to duck payout liability in case of treatment relating to mental and psychological issues with some clever legal wording. It is high time the 
IRDAI, which is otherwise perceived as a better regulator, cracked the whip on this deplorable and 
unfair malpractice.

Clearly, it is the fear factor that is driving sales for the health insurance industry at this point in time. Now, 
assuming an immunity vaccine is round the corner, will the trend of growing demand for health insurance wane ?Not in a hurry, methinks.

Ashok Kumar
heads LKW-India. He can be reached at ceolotus@hotmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Air India's Dubai-Kozhikode flight splits into two on Karipur runway. (Photo | PTI)
Kozhikode plane crash: Did ill-fated Air India flight land at speed higher than normal?
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
For representational purposes
At least 50% of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 victims diabetic, single-biggest risk factor
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample for COVID- 19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
COVID-19: Ventilators no more first choice, doctors prefer oxygen therapy for critical patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Kerala landslide Munnar landslide (Photo | Kerala PRD website)
Kerala landslide: Six more bodies pulled out as toll rises to 49, 22 still missing
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp