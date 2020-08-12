STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

End to inverted duties must to boost exports:  Confederation of Indian Industry

India’s share in global merchandise exports is 1.67 per cent, with a low share in top globally traded items. In services, it currently enjoys 3.54 per cent share.

Published: 12th August 2020 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

China exports, Port, Crane, Trade

For representational purpose. (File photo| AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Outlining a ten-point action plan that seeks to boost exports amid the slowdown caused by the global pandemic, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has suggested that inverted duty structure in trade should be eliminated to accelerate value addition in the country. 

“Import  duties  should  be  carefully calibrated. The  general  principle  of  higher duties on finished goods and lower/minimal duties on intermediates and raw material should  be  followed.Besides, tariff structure should be strategised to minimise duties on raw material and inputs and inverted  duties must be redressed on immediate basis,” it said in its paper on export strategy. 

Accordin to the industry body, the tariff structure under free trade agreements (FTAs) and the goods and 
services tax (GST) should be examined to avoid inverted duties.

“Eliminate  inverted  duty  arising  out  of  FTAs  and  GST in the electronics sector, while the problem of inverted duty structure from raw material (PTA), fibre, yarn and fabric be corrected  through  a  uniform  rate  of  GST  applied  across  the  sector,  ideally  at  five per cent.” Calling for stability in trade policies, CII also said that the the country must aim to increase its share in global merchandise trade to five per cent and in services export to seven per cent by 2025.

India’s share in global merchandise exports is 1.67 per cent, with a low share in top globally traded items. In services, it currently enjoys 3.54 per cent share.

CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said the pandemic has impacted world trade negatively. An open and facilitative import environment is required to attract global companies and ensure competitive access to intermediate goods. India’s cost of d ing business is a key disadvantage for export promotion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CII Confederation of Indian Industry Free trade agreements
India Matters
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Thiruvananthapuram prison on high alert after 59 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Mary, who is a daily wager, hid a Rs 100 note in a food packet collected by Kudumbasree for the flood- and COVID-hit distressed people of Chellanam. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala daily wager's Rs 100-note in food packet for flood-hit Chellanam wins plaudits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Search operations in progress at the Pettimudi landslide site near Rajamala on Monday | Express
Kerala landslide: Rescue workers retrieve three more bodies, toll climbs to 55
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp