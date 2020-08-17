STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari lays foundation stone of Rs 3,000 crore highway projects in Manipur

The minister also asked the CM to promote green fuels such as methanol and electricity for vehicles and become a petrol-diesel-free state.

Published: 17th August 2020 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari at a press conference in Mumbai Monday September 9 2019. | PTI

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

​.NEW DELHI: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday laid the foundation stones of Rs 3,000-crore highway projects in Manipur and said the government will soon take up additional projects worth Rs 16,023 crore in the state.

Laying the foundation stone of the 13 highway projects and inaugurating a road safety project in a virtual ceremony, the road transport, highways and MSME minister promised to also expedite the ongoing Rs 2,250-crore highway works in the state and termed it as his "priority".

The virtual ceremony was attended by Minister of State for the Development of North Eastern Region Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways V K Singh, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Manipur cabinet ministers, among others.

Urging Manipur to be the growth engine for the northeastern region, Gadkari said, "It can contribute significantly to the growth of the country. We are committed to its development. Laying a network of good highways will pave the way for its development. Besides, it (Manipur) should focus on promoting local artisans and endeavour to promote MSMEs."

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accorded top priority to the development of infrastructure in the northeastern region.

Gadkari also urged the state to expedite land acquisition and utility shifting for faster execution of projects.

"Projects worth Rs 16,023 crore will be awarded soon for highway works of 874.5 km. Projects worth Rs 2,250 crore are already underway in the state which will also be expedited," Gadkari said.

He also said a good beginning has been done and in the coming days, new projects will be taken up.

These include a 106.5-km four-lane project between Kohima and Imphal at Rs 2,663 crore, a 220-km four-lane project on a stretch of NH-37 from Imphal to Jiraban at Rs 5,425 crore, and a 118-km two-lane project on NH-129A at Rs 1,765 crore.

The minister added that these projects will be launched soon and he is confident that these will play an important role in developing Manipur.

"At the same time, I will request the chief minister to expedite land acquisition and utility shifting as these are the problems we are facing in the state," he said.

Gadkari also urged the CM to convene a meeting with his revenue secretary, NHAI and NHIDCL officials in this regard to iron out the issues.

The minister also assured the chief minister to take up an elevated corridor project between Manipur and Imphal at the earliest and said that the detailed project report (DPR) is in the process of making by the ministry.

At the same time, he asked the CM to provide the utilisation certificate for the CRF funds so that a fresh tranche of Rs 250 crore should be granted to states in order to facilitate legislators to start highway projects in the state.

The minister also asked the CM to promote green fuels such as methanol and electricity for vehicles and become a petrol-diesel-free state.

He also urged Union Minister Jitendra Singh to come forward in this regard.

Besides, he assured the CM for larger connectivity to the state by highways, waterways or airways.

Gadkari also urged the chief minister to promote micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the state by encouraging entrepreneurs in honey production, bamboo cultivation, handloom and handicraft designing, among others.

He said the aim is to take the village industries' turnover from Rs 88,000 crore to Rs 5 lakh crore in two years.

The Manipur chief minister lauded Gadkari for accelerating stuck highway projects in the state, including the Imphal-Moreh section in the hill-locked state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nitin Gadkari highway projects Manipur
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Andhra Floods: Crops damaged, people moved to shelter homes
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp