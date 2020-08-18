Vistara to operate Delhi-London flights from August 28

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Vistara, a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, will operate special, non-stop flights between Delhi and London Heathrow from 28 August to 30 September 2020, marking its foray into long-haul international operations.

The flights have been introduced as part of the bilateral 'transport bubble' formed between India and the UK. Vistara is also seeking necessary regulatory approvals to soon operate similar special flights to Paris, France and Frankfurt, Germany.

The airline will deploy its brand-new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft on the route. The airline also received its second Dreamliner aircraft recently, further strengthening its fleet to operate more such long-haul flights and expand its international operations.

Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, "The arrival of our second Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner further strengthens our fleet and underlines our commitment to expanding globally. There is an inherent need for an Indian carrier with modern fleet, world-class cabin products and onboard service to fly non-stop on long-haul routes. Our Dreamliner aircraft help us distinguish our offering and give us a competitive edge in the market."

During the period, Vistara will fly thrice a week between the two cities - on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The one-way fares from Delhi to London start from Rs 29,912 in Economy Class, Rs 44,449 in Premuim Economy, and Rs 77,373 in Business Class.

Earlier this month, budget carrier SpiceJet had said that it has secured slots at London Heathrow Airport to operate flights effective September 1.

