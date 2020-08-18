STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Vistara to operate Delhi-London flights from August 28

The airline will deploy its brand-new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft on the route. The airline also received its second Dreamliner aircraft recently.

Published: 18th August 2020 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner seen at Vistara's launch

A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner seen at Vistara's launch in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Vistara, a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, will operate special, non-stop flights between Delhi and London Heathrow from 28 August to 30 September 2020, marking its foray into long-haul international operations. 

The flights have been introduced as part of the bilateral 'transport bubble' formed between India and the UK. Vistara is also seeking necessary regulatory approvals to soon operate similar special flights to Paris, France and Frankfurt, Germany.

The airline will deploy its brand-new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft on the route. The airline also received its second Dreamliner aircraft recently, further strengthening its fleet to operate more such long-haul flights and expand its international operations. 

ALSO READ | Air India pilots challenge termination of services; HC seeks airline's stand

Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, "The arrival of our second Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner further strengthens our fleet and underlines our commitment to expanding globally. There is an inherent need for an Indian carrier with modern fleet, world-class cabin products and onboard service to fly non-stop on long-haul routes. Our Dreamliner aircraft help us distinguish our offering and give us a competitive edge in the market."

During the period, Vistara will fly thrice a week between the two cities - on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The one-way fares from Delhi to London start from Rs 29,912 in Economy Class, Rs 44,449 in Premuim Economy, and Rs 77,373 in Business Class. 

Earlier this month, budget carrier SpiceJet had said that it has secured slots at London Heathrow Airport to operate flights effective September 1.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vistara Tata Singapore group
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp