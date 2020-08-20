STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Australia's Qantas Airways posts USD 1.9 billion loss, confirms job cuts

In Australia, the sector has received hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayer funds as the government scrambled to save it from collapse.

Published: 20th August 2020 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

Qantas plane

Qantas plane (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SYDNEY: Australian flag carrier Qantas on Thursday posted an almost US$2-billion annual loss after a "near-total collapse" in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Strict restrictions on travel to Australia and a near-blanket ban on citizens leaving spelled a statutory pre-tax loss of Aus$2.7 billion (US$1.9 billion), including the cost of mothballing its Airbus A380s and huge redundancy payouts.

Revenues collapsed 82 percent between April and June.

Facing "the most challenging period" in its 99-year history, Qantas said it would move ahead with retrenching 6,000 staff and has grounded 100 planes for up to a year in a US$10-billion cost-cutting blitz.

The airline reported a "strong first half of the year" followed by "a near-total collapse in travel demand" as virus restrictions were introduced. 

"We were on track for another profit above Aus$1 billion (US$718 million) when this crisis struck," CEO Alan Joyce said. 

The global aviation industry is facing perhaps its biggest crisis to date, with numerous big-name carriers seeking billions of dollars to stop them from going under, while others have gone out of business. 

In Australia, the sector has received hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayer funds as the government scrambled to save it from collapse.

Joyce said the industry's recovery will "take time and it will be choppy". 

"COVID is reshaping the competitive landscape and that presents a mix of challenges and opportunities for us," he said. 

Qantas said "fast action to radically cut costs and place much of the flying business into a form of hibernation" helped minimise the financial impact from the pandemic shutdown.

Despite the ongoing uncertainty, the carrier believes it remains "well positioned" to take advantage of the eventual return to air travel. 

Its main competitor, Virgin Australia, went into voluntary administration in April shortly after Australia closed its international borders and domestic travel plunged. 

Virgin announced earlier this month it would close budget subsidiary Tigerair Australia and lay off 3,000 staff as it prepares to relaunch under the new ownership of US private equity giant Bain Capital.

Joyce said the pandemic would continue to have a "huge impact" on Qantas, with expectations of a "significant loss" in the coming financial year.

Several domestic state borders remain closed while Qantas has said it does not expect to return to international flights approaching pre-pandemic levels until mid-2021. 

Australia, which has recorded just over 24,000 cases of coronavirus and 463 deaths to date, has limited the number of its own citizens who can return home from overseas in a bid to stem the spread of the virus. 

Government officials have said the island nation will not reopen to overseas travellers until a vaccine for COVID-19 is found. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Qantas airways Australia lockdown coronavirus job cuts lay offs loss air travel aviation industry international flights
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Kozhikode: Several people injured in clash at Perambra market over fish sale
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp