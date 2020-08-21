AISIA urges govt to impose 50 per cent import tax

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The All India Solar Industries Association (AISIA) on Thursday urged the Centre to impose at least 50 per cent BCD (basic custom duty) on solar equipment in order to ensure the survival of domestic manufacturers.

In a statement, the industry body said that following the coronavirus-related disruption, the Indian solar manufacturing sector has witnessed a major downfall with exports witnessing a decline. It also added that this is also the time when the government needs to give impetus to the Prime Minister’s Vocal for Local movement.

The body welcomed the fact that government has decided to extend the Safeguard Duty, and provide land near ports to set up manufacturing units, but added that manufacturers in India need immediate respite to weather the storm.

“The survival of manufacturers requires the government to look into restructuring of existing policies like implementation of at least 50 per cent BCD, ALMM (Approved List of Models and Manufacturers); without which the future of the domestic solar module manufacturers seem bleak and dwindling,” AISIA Chairman Hitesh Doshi said.