MEIL lowest bidder for Zojila tunnel with Rs 4,509 cr proposal

NEW DELHI: Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL) has emerged as the lowest bidder for the prestigious Zojila Pass tunnel project running through the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh union territories, according to the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL).

The company was among the three bidders in the race, including Larsen & Toubro and Ircon International JV. Megha, however, had the lowest quote at Rs 4,509.5 crore for the tunnel project, which has remained stuck for over six years now.

The project holds strategic significance as Zojila Pass is situated at an altitude of 11,578 feet on the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh National Highway and remains closed during winters due to heavy snowfall. “MEIL has emerged as the lowest bidder by quoting Rs 4,509.5 crore for the Zojila Pass tunnel project,” an NHIDCL official said.

Ch. Subbaiah, Director, MEIL said, “A two-lane road with bi-directional traffic would have to be constructed on the Zojilla route, which is called a Single Tube tunnel. The road consists mainly of shafts as well as portal structures and excavated areas. This complex project would have to be completed in just 72 months.” This whole project has to executed in two parts.

The first part is 18.50 kilometre of road, and the second part is 14.15 kilometres as a tunnel. The first is to widen the existing road form Judd-Morha to Zojilla tunnel. A 13.842 kilometres new road is to be constructed. Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had last month said that the work on the project will start soon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in May 2018 laid the foundation stone for the Rs 6,800 crore project.