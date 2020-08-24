STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Toll collections on recovery path; reach 85 per cent of pre-COVID-19 level in July: ICRA

Majority of the national highway stretches being arterial routes have 70-75 per cent of toll collections from commercial vehicles; passenger vehicles account for less than a quarter of toll collection

Published: 24th August 2020 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Toll collections on highways are on the road to recovery, reaching 85 per cent of the pre-COVID-19 levels in July and if the trend continues the reduction in collections could be below 10 per cent in 2020-21, rating agency ICRA said on Monday.

It said there were encouraging trends in traffic in July and about 85 per cent of ICRA rated toll road projects have debt service reserve greater than or equal to one quarter of debt obligation and are resilient enough to absorb the COVID-19 induced revenue shock.

"Overall, the traffic in 4M FY2021 has rebounded quite well, which is encouraging. This is also corroborated by the e-way bills generated. This pace of recovery, if sustained, the overall reduction in toll collections for national highway projects could be less than 10% in FY2021," ICRA said in a statement.

Post the resumption of tolling on national highways from April 20, the movement of commercial vehicles picked up at significant pace over the last three months and reached near 90 per cent of the pre-COVID-19 levels. However, the movement in passenger vehicles is yet to recover fully, it said.

The unabated rise in coronavirus infections in the unlock phase, localised reimposition of lockdowns in several states, and heavy monsoons in many parts of the country had interrupted this recovery in the first fortnight of July, the rating agency said adding that nevertheless, toll collections reached 87 per cent of the pre-COVID-19 levels in the second fortnight of the month.

Majority of the national highway stretches being arterial routes have 70-75 per cent of toll collections from commercial vehicles; passenger vehicles account for less than a quarter of toll collections.

While 90 per cent of commercial vehicles are back on roads, the passenger vehicle movement is less than 60 per cent of pre-COVID-19 levels," Rajeshwar Burla, Vice President, Corporate Ratings, ICRA said.

The rating agency said the sample considered for the analysis is spread across 11 states with Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Telangana accounting for 63 per cent of the total sample.

The localised lockdowns imposed in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra adversely affected the toll collections for the stretches located in these states in July (reported 65-75 per cent of pre-COVID-19 levels).

Excluding these stretches, the other entities in the sample reported around 90 per cent of pre-COVID-19 collections in July.

"Around 85 per cent of ICRA rated toll road projects (excluding default category credits) have debt service reserve (liquidity buffer) greater than or equal to one quarter of debt obligation (includes principal and interest) and are resilient enough to absorb the COVID-19 induced revenue shock," Burla added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Toll ICRA
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Vaccine will be launched only after trials show positive results: Serum Institute
The MediCAB
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Image for representational purpose
Huge withdrawals, cash transfers now under I-T scanner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Throwback: How Sushant Singh Rajput became MS Dhoni
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Covid19 Vaccine: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp