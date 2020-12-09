Income Tax sleuths raid premises of Chettinad Group in Chennai, other states

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Income Tax department on Wednesday raided the business, residential and other premises of the Chettinad Group of companies following complaints of tax evasion. The raids began at 50 locations in Chennai and other states. The 100-year-old group has its headquarters in Chennai.

The Chettinad Group had also been raided by Income Tax officials in 2015. The group has various business interests including in cement, education, construction, power, trading, transportation, steel fabrication and coal terminals.

The group also runs a medical university, Chettinad College of Engineering and Technology and a school. Further details are awaited.