Jaguar Land Rover's new Defender gets five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Wednesday said the new version of its SUV Defender has received top safety rating from automobile safety agency Euro NCAP.

Land Rover's most capable and durable model ever has been awarded the maximum five-star rating in the latest round of test results, the company said in a statement.

The company said Defender range combines safety features with an ultra-stiff aluminium-intensive body construction engineered to cope with rugged landscapes and provide excellent safety credentials.

Clever technologies include emergency braking, lane keep assist and rear collision monitor, it added.

The model, which comes with six airbags, scored 85 per cent for adult and child occupant protection, 79 per cent for safety assist and achieved a 71 per cent score for vulnerable road users on its way to a five-star overall rating, JLR said.

"From the moment we started creating the new Defender, we were obsessed with functional safety and the protection of both the occupants and other road users.

"We set out to make a vehicle that is the most capable and durable Land Rover ever made, with safety features that truly enhance the driver's experience," JLR Executive Director Product Engineering Nick Rogers said.

JLR launched the iconic SUV in India in October this year.

Euro NCAP tested a right-hand drive Land Rover Defender 110 with 2-litre diesel powertrain.