India’s small towns constitute 75% of digital tutoring market

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The boom in online education technology triggered by the pandemic has not remained limited to the formal schooling industry. In fact, a rcent survey released by Bengaluru-based edtech start-up Teachmint shows that the informal tutoring industry has also moved online and leading this charge are India’s small towns and villages. According to the data collated by Teachmint, tier-II cities and other towns and villages now constitute 75 per cent of the country’s digital tutoring market.

Only 25 per cent of new enrollments are from metro towns, with small towns opting for learning in multiple Indian languages, it added. The report pointed out that in comparison to the contentcentric edtech models or the organised competitive exams platforms, the informal tutoring sector in India has a much bigger marketwith a majority of opportunities still left untapped.

The report also says that the top five states leading the adoption of online teaching overall are Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh. However, private tutors have adopted digital modes of learning countrywide-from Srinagar to Port Blair. According to Teachmint, online classes are no longer a pandemictriggered compulsion, but are fast becoming mainstream thereby establishing that personalised instructor-led edtech is a large opportunity in India.

Teachmint’s platform has also seen significant enrollment, with 2.4 lakh teachers joining it since May and an inflow of 50,000 teacher enrollments every month. According to Mihir Gupta, co-founder and CEO, Teachmint, the company offers two-way video communication and operates a full suite of services such as managing assessments, notes sharing, tuition fee managemen, etc. These features, he noted, “will remain relevant even when face to face teaching is fully restored fully”.