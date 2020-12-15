STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Pre-Budget: India Inc seeks higher infrastructure, health spend

Budget should be growth-oriented, fiscal management secondary 
 

Published: 15th December 2020 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs pre-budget consultation meeting with industry chambers, including CII and Ficci, in New Delhi on Monday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs pre-budget consultation meeting with industry chambers, including CII and Ficci, in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the first pre-Budget consultation with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, stakeholder groups from industry, trade and services sectors urged the government to focus on a growth-oriented Budget and loosen her purse strings for high infrastructure and healthcare spending keeping aside fiscal considerations amid the ongoing pandemic.

The finance minister met all the prominent business chambers, including CII, Ficci and Assocham. CII has suggested that the Budget proposals should focus on growth and alongside look at fiscal management from a three-year perspective. “Aggressive disinvestment and monetisation of assets can augment government revenues at a time when tax revenues have fallen sharply,” CII president Uday Kotak said after the meeting. He added the government expenditure should be prioritised in three areas— infrastructure, healthcare and sustainability. 

“The budget proposals should also address two critical areas of boosting private investments and providing support for employment generation,” Kotak pointed out. He asked for raising the cap to Rs 50,000 a month from the current Rs 25,000 a month for becoming eligible for the 30 per cent deduction on salary paid to new employees for three years. The CII president also suggested that the government should bring down its stake in public banks to below 50 per cent through the market route over the next one year except for 3-4 large lenders such as State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Union Bank.

Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (Ficci) also suggested that the budget must prioritise growth-oriented measures and fiscal considerations should be secondary.  “The need for further fiscal stimulus remains,” it submitted in its recommendation, also seeking  to reduce the GST slabs to three in addition to abolition of anti-profiteering provisions under laws.Other demands include a competitive import tariff over three years with a lowest slab of 0-2.5 per cent on raw materials and standard slab of 5-7.5 per cent on final products.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman Budget consultation Budget
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp