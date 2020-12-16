STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

LPG rate hiked for the second time in December; price increased by Rs 50 per cylinder

A subsidised cooking gas cylinder was priced at Rs 497 in Delhi in June 2019. Since then, prices have cumulatively gone up by Rs 147.

Published: 16th December 2020 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

kolkata lockdown

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Cooking gas LPG price on Wednesday was increased by Rs 50 per cylinder, the second hike in rate this month following firming of international prices.

Also, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was raised by a steep 6.3 per cent. Non-subsidised LPG price was increased to Rs 694 per 14.2-kg cylinder from Rs 644 earlier, according to a price notification of state fuel marketing companies.

This is the second increase in rate this month. On December 1, price was hiked by a similar Rs 50 per cylinder. Prior to that, the price had remained unchanged at Rs 594 a cylinder since July.

This was the same rate at which subsidised LPG refills are also sold. Since May, most cooking gas customers have not received subsidies as the combination of international oil price collapse and domestic refill rate increases brought parity between subsidised and market rates.

A subsidised cooking gas cylinder was priced at Rs 497 in Delhi in June 2019. Since then, prices have cumulatively gone up by Rs 147.

However, the increase in rates this month would mean that the government will have to resume paying subsidies to consumers.

Rates of LPG are revised every fortnight. Simultaneously, the price of jet fuel was hiked by Rs 2,941.5 per kilolitre, or 6.3 per cent, in Delhi to Rs 49,161.16 per kl.

This is the second increase in ATF price this month. Rates had gone up by 7.6 per cent (Rs 3288.38 per kl) on December 1. Like LPG, ATF prices too are revised on the 1st and 16th of every month based on the average rate of benchmark international fuel and foreign exchange rate in the preceding fortnight.

Alongside an increase in the price of 14.2-kg LPG cylinders, rates of the 5-kg bottles were increased by Rs 18 and those of the 19-kg cylinders by Rs 36.50.

Households in India are allowed a maximum of 12 LPG cylinder purchases per year at subsidized rates.

Cylinders have to be bought at full price at the time of purchase, and the subsidy is credited to the customer's bank account by the government.

Non-subsidised LPG now costs Rs 720.50 in Kolkata, Rs 694 in Mumbai, and Rs 710 in Chennai. Rates defer from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LPG gas price LPG price
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp