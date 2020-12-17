STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Franklin Templeton MF's six shut schemes generate Rs 11,907 crore since closure in April

Over the latest fortnight (November 28 - December 15), these schemes received Rs 330 crore, of which Rs 118 crore was in pre-payments.

Published: 17th December 2020 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund on Thursday said its six shut schemes have received Rs 11,907 crore from maturities, pre-payments and coupon payments since closing down in April.

Franklin Templeton MF had shut six debt mutual fund schemes on April 23, citing redemption pressures and lack of liquidity in the bond market.

The schemes -- Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund, Franklin India Credit Risk Fund, Franklin India Short Term Income Plan, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, and Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund -- together had an estimated Rs 25,000 crore as assets under management (AUM).

"The six schemes have received total cash flows of Rs 11,907 crore as of December 15, 2020 from maturities, pre-payments and coupon payments since April 24, 2020," the fund house said in a statement on Thursday.

Over the latest fortnight (November 28 - December 15), these schemes received Rs 330 crore, of which Rs 118 crore was in pre-payments.

Individually, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund and Franklin India Credit Risk Fund have 49 per cent, 48 per cent, 34 per cent and 16 per cent of their respective AUM in cash.

Franklin Templeton MF said that cash available stood at Rs 7,488 crore as of December 15, for these four cash positive schemes, subject to fund running expenses.

Earlier this month, the fund house sought consent of the unitholders for the orderly winding up of the six fixed income schemes.

The electronic voting will take place from December 26-28 and followed by a meeting of unitholders on December 29.

The unitholders would have to take a call on whether to give consent to the winding up decision or withholding it, which would allow the schemes to reopen for purchase and redemption.

The move came after the Supreme Court permitted the trustee of Franklin Templeton MF to seek consent of the unitholders for the winding up of the six schemes.

Redemptions will continue to be suspended till the date of the next hearing scheduled in the third week of January, 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp