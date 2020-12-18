STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Domestic air traffic drops 57.54 per cent last year

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) today released the air traffic report for November based on data submitted by nine scheduled airlines.

Published: 18th December 2020 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Flight, airplane, plane

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Domestic airlines across the country carried 556.84 lakh passengers from January to November 2020 compared to 1311.54 lakh passengers in the corresponding period last year, registering an annual growth of - 57.54%. Of this figure, 63.54 lakh passengers flew in November alone.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) today released the air traffic report for November based on data submitted by nine scheduled airlines.

"The passenger load factor in the month of November has shown some recovery due to increased demand after opening of lockdown and onset of festive season," the report said. November's figures of 63.54 lakh fliers is an improvement over its preceding months.

October had 52.71 lakh passengers while September had 39.43 lakh, reveal past data. However, when compared to November 2019 which had 129.47 lakh passengers, the monthly growth has shown a dip of 50.93%.

Referring to the statistics for November, DGCA Director General Arun Kumar told TNIE, "The numbers are encouraging. With COVID calming down and the vaccine expected shortly, we expect this trend to hold and improve further."

Of the 556.84 lakh fliers, private carriers carried 89.1% while Air India which carried 60.81 lakh passengers had only a share of 10.9%. Spicejet had the maximum passenger load factor (percentage of seats occupied) last month at 77.7% with IndiGo coming next at 74%.

A total of 394 complaints have been filed by passengers against airlines for November with grievances relating to refund of ticket fare dominating them, the data showed. 62.4% of overall issues related to refunds while flight problems come second with 15% of complaints.

For the third consecutive months, issues pertaining to refunds dominate the woes of fliers. On the refund issue, the DGCA chief said, "Airlines have almost done the refunds and the leftovers have to be done by March 31, 2021. We are closely monitoring it and shall ensure that it happens."

An average of 0.62 complaints have been received for every 10,000 passengers last month. Of this, Air India has mainly been at the receiving end with 4.5 complaints per 10,000 passengers while Vistara has received the minimum number of complaints at 0.1.

A total of 287 passengers were denied boarding on flights by airlines with Spicejet not permitting the maximum number of 195 fliers and Air India coming second (49 fliers). A total of 14,062 passengers were affected due to cancellations with the maximum number affected being GoAir passengers at 9407 fliers followed by 2073 Spicejet fliers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Domestic air traffic
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of India's India's Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)
India records lowest score in Test cricket with 36/9, Australia needs 90 runs to win
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to a 36 all out that made it to the hall of infamy. Satish Acharya aptly couldn't help but draw the concussion parallel.
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp