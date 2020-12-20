STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bank of Baroda completes integration of erstwhile Dena, Vijaya banks with itself

The bank said all customers now have access to a total of 8,248 domestic branches and 10,318 ATMs across India, which will provide them complete access to its entire suite of products and services.

Published: 20th December 2020 05:39 PM

Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank, Dena Bank

Last year, the AM approved the proposed merger of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with Bank of Baroda

By PTI

MUMBAI: State-run Bank of Baroda on Sunday said it has completed the integration of 3,898 branches of erstwhile Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with itself.

In a first three-way amalgamation, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank were merged with Bank of Baroda from April 1, 2019.

The bank has completed the integration of 1,770 erstwhile Dena Bank branches in December 2020, and had earlier completed the integration of 2,128 erstwhile Vijaya Bank branches in September 2020, the lender said in a release.

"We have successfully completed the integration of erstwhile banks with Bank of Baroda amidst the challenges faced under the COVID environment. We are happy to once again welcome all our esteemed customers and request them to avail full suite of Bank of Baroda's products and digital solutions," the bank's managing director and CEO Sanjiv Chadha said in the release.

Over 5 crore customer accounts were migrated.

In addition to branches, all ATMs, POS machines and credit cards have been migrated successfully.

The bank said all customers now have access to a total of 8,248 domestic branches and 10,318 ATMs across India, which will provide them complete access to its entire suite of products and services.

All customers will now have access to the bank's digital channels.

Debit cards already issued to customers by erstwhile banks will continue to function until the stipulated expiry of the card, the bank said.

