STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

RBI free to sanitise forex flows despite US ire

India’s foreign exchange reserves stood at $578.568 billion as of December 11, an increase of over $101 billion since March this year.

Published: 20th December 2020 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

RBI

Reserve Bank of India (File photo| PTI)

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Despite the US Treasury Department tagging India on the watchlist of nations it monitors for currency manipulation, the Indian government wants the RBI to feel free to buy more hard currency, if it feels the need to, in order to sanitise forex inflows.

The RBI and finance ministry have noted in their interactions that excess global liquidity would continue to flow into India, just like it had in financial year 2008-09 after the stimulus injection measures taken by western nations in the wake of the Wall Street crisis.

“To stop that from raising inflation to alarming levels here, we will need to buy dollars. we cannot stop doing that just because the US Treasury feels it may keep our currency value slightly depressed,” said a top finance ministry official.

India has breached two of three benchmarks used by the US Treasury to measure whether a nation was manipulating currency values-it had a bilateral surplus with the US for the last quarter of more than $20 billion, likely to remain since India has historically had a trade surplus with America, and it had made net purchases of foreign currency worth 2 per cent of its GDP.

However, RBI officials said that the central bank may not “use just dollar-buying through State Bank of India” to manage the situation.

“We will also continue to mop up excess foreign capital inflows through reverse repo operations and other tools at our disposal,” said one official.

India’s foreign exchange reserves stood at $578.568 billion as of December 11, an increase of over $101 billion since March this year.

This is only expected to rise further as more flows from the $11 trillion liquidity injection initiated by the G20 countries starts moving towards emerging markets which offer higher return on investments.

Ashima Goyal, member of the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee, said at the MPC meeting earlier this week that unless checked, forex inflows could lead to overvaluation of the rupee which could “hurt exports, raise country risk, and lead to a sharp depreciation later.”

Both the central bank and North Bloc believe that prolonged inflows can lead to overvaluation if not sanitised with “intervention”.

Surges of foreign capital flows and then a sudden stop or outflow can be far more disastrous for the Indian rupee, they feel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RBI Reserve Bank of India
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Kabul blast: Large car bomb kills nine, injures 20 people
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi temperature touches 3.4 degrees but protesting farmers undeterred
Gallery
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
Netflix shows dominate the list as the year of 'binge-watching' hooked more viewers to screens inside their residences due to the pandemic. Check out how many of your favourites made it to the top ten here.
Bigg Boss trumps Mirzapur 2: Sex Education, Money Heist among most searched series in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp