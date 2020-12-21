STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Delhi HC declines to injunct Amazon from writing to authorities about SIAC award against FRL

Amazon wrote to market regulator SEBI, stock exchanges and the CCI, urging them to take into consideration the Singapore arbitrator's interim decision as it is a binding order.

Published: 21st December 2020 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

Amazon

For representational purposes. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday declined to grant Kishore Biyani led Future Retail Ltd's (FRL) plea for an interim injunction restraining Amazon from writing to the SEBI, Competition Commission of India and other authorities about the arbitral order against its asset sale.

Justice Mukta Gupta passed the order on FRL's plea claiming that Amazon writing to authorities about the emergency arbitrator's award amounts to interfering with the Rs 24,713 crore Reliance-Future deal.

"The present application is disposed off, declining the grant of interim injunction as prayed for by FRL. However, the statutory authorities/regulators are directed to take the decision on the applications /objections in accordance with the law," the court said.

It said that while FRL had made out a prima facie case for grant of interim injunction, the balance of convenience lies in favour of both Future Retail and Amazon, and whether any irreparable loss would be caused to either side, has to be determined during trial of the suit or by a competent forum.

The court said another reason why it did not grant an interim injunction was that both FRL and Amazon have already made their representations and counter representations to the statutory authorities or regulators and "now it is for the statutory authorities/regulators to take a decision thereon".

The court's other interim findings, mentioned in its 132-page judgment on FRL's application, were that its suit to permanently restrain Amazon from interfering with the deal was maintainable, the emergency arbitrator (EA) award was not without legal jurisdiction and Future Retail's August 29 board resolution approving the deal with Reliance was not void.

The court also held in its interim order that a combination of the shareholding agreements (SHA) of FRL and Future Coupons Pvt Ltd (FCPL) and the share subscription agreement (SSA) between Amazon, FCPL and the Biyanis "transgress to 'control' over FRL requiring government approvals and in the absence thereof are contrary to FEMA FDI Rules".

It further held that Amazon's representations to statutory authorities were "based on incorrect assertions" which meant that its action was based on "unlawful means" and therefore, FRL has made out a prima facie case of tortious interference, intentionally damaging someone's contractual or business relationships with a third party.

The Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) on October 25 had passed an interim order in favour of Amazon barring FRL from taking any step to dispose of or encumber its assets or issuing any securities to secure any funding from a restricted party.

Subsequently, Amazon wrote to market regulator SEBI, stock exchanges and the Competition Commission of India, urging them to take into consideration the Singapore arbitrator's interim decision as it is a binding order

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High court Amazon Sebi
India Matters
Viruses naturally evolve as they move through the population, some more than others. It’s one reason we need a fresh flu shot each year. (Photo | AP)
Are new Covid strains deadlier than previous ones? Here's what we know
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Kamal Haasan rules out alliance with Dravidian parties for TN polls
Islamic world in churn, outcome will dictate future geopolitics
Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Test batting rankings: Kohli closes gap with top-ranked Steve Smith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Explainer: What all do we know about the new COVID-19 strain?
For representational purpose.
New COVID-19 strain: India, Canada and others suspend flights from UK until December 31
Gallery
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp