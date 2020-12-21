STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Farm reform laws threaten nation's food security: Agricultural economist Venkatesh Athreya

He added the union government was imposing these farm laws on farmers by advertising them as it is beneficial for their growth. 

Published: 21st December 2020 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

Agricultural economist Venkatesh Athreya

Agricultural economist Venkatesh Athreya (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The three farm refom laws enacted by the Union government were not just against farmers’ welfare, but also posed a challenge to food security,  noted agricultural economist Venkatesh Athreya has said.

Taking part in an online event oganised by the Tamil Nadu Science Forum's Tiruchy unit on Sunday, Venkatesh Athreya said that the existing system, even though not perfect ensured  some kind of food security for the farmers and was an endeavour at ensuring robust availability of farm produce. 

"The three laws not only increase the risk for farmers getting exploited by the middle men, not having a control over the price and process; but also threatens nation’s food security in a way," he said.

The economist said the  recently passed Farm Acts by the Central government could pave the way for dismantling Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), the arbitration of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the effectiveness of Public Distribution System(PDS).  

He added the union government was imposing these farm laws on farmers by advertising them as it is beneficial for their growth. He said, "Farmers never asked for dismantling APMCs, take away control over crop cultivation or allow hoarding of the produce."

"They were instead asking the govervment to  waive their loans, ensure better minimum support price and enable easier disbursal of loans to them; however, the government paid no heed and are giving them something they never asked for," he added. Tiruchy district, Tamil  Nadu Science Forum secretary Manikandan also spoke at the event held here.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Science Forum Venkatesh Athreya Farmers protest Farmers stir
India Matters
Viruses naturally evolve as they move through the population, some more than others. It’s one reason we need a fresh flu shot each year. (Photo | AP)
Are new Covid strains deadlier than previous ones? Here's what we know
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Kamal Haasan rules out alliance with Dravidian parties for TN polls
Islamic world in churn, outcome will dictate future geopolitics
Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Test batting rankings: Kohli closes gap with top-ranked Steve Smith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Explainer: What all do we know about the new COVID-19 strain?
For representational purpose.
New COVID-19 strain: India, Canada and others suspend flights from UK until December 31
Gallery
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp