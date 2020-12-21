Farm reform laws threaten nation's food security: Agricultural economist Venkatesh Athreya

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The three farm refom laws enacted by the Union government were not just against farmers’ welfare, but also posed a challenge to food security, noted agricultural economist Venkatesh Athreya has said.

Taking part in an online event oganised by the Tamil Nadu Science Forum's Tiruchy unit on Sunday, Venkatesh Athreya said that the existing system, even though not perfect ensured some kind of food security for the farmers and was an endeavour at ensuring robust availability of farm produce.

"The three laws not only increase the risk for farmers getting exploited by the middle men, not having a control over the price and process; but also threatens nation’s food security in a way," he said.

The economist said the recently passed Farm Acts by the Central government could pave the way for dismantling Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), the arbitration of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the effectiveness of Public Distribution System(PDS).

He added the union government was imposing these farm laws on farmers by advertising them as it is beneficial for their growth. He said, "Farmers never asked for dismantling APMCs, take away control over crop cultivation or allow hoarding of the produce."

"They were instead asking the govervment to waive their loans, ensure better minimum support price and enable easier disbursal of loans to them; however, the government paid no heed and are giving them something they never asked for," he added. Tiruchy district, Tamil Nadu Science Forum secretary Manikandan also spoke at the event held here.

