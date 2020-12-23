STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Government's decision for 20-year-long DTH license to provide certainty to industry: Tata Sky

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a revision in the guidelines for providing DTH services in the country under which licences would be issued for 20 years.

Published: 23rd December 2020 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

Tata Sky

Tata Sky (PTI file photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Leading direct-to-home (DTH) player Tata Sky on Wednesday said the government's decision to grant licences to the operators for a longer 20 years would provide certainty to the industry.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a revision in the guidelines for providing DTH services in the country under which licences would be issued for 20 years.

Currently, the license is valid for 10 years for DTH players.

"We are grateful to (Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash) Javadekar, for resolving the long-standing impasse on the DTH Licence policy which will provide certainty to the industry," Tata Sky Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Harit Nagpal told PTI.

However, he also said the DTH industry is looking at a level-playing field with the parity of licence fee with cable TV.

"We look forward to a level-playing field via parity of the license fees with cable TV, which is also licensed by (the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) and follows the same prices and margins as regulated by Trai's NTO (new tariff order)," he said.

Changes have also been approved for 100 percent foreign direct investment limit in the industry.

Till now, the FDI was limited to 49 per cent, Javadekar said during a media briefing. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) was consulted in this regard, he added.

While the commerce ministry had spoken of 100 percent FDI in the DTH industry, the guidelines of the ministry needed to be changed.

According to a report by sectoral regulator Trai, the DTH industry has an active subscriber base of 72.44 million paying customers in the quarter ended March 31.

This was in addition to free DTH services of public broadcaster Doordarshan.

Tata Sky with a share of 32.33 percent was leading in the segment, followed by DishTV with 29.49 per cent.

Bharti Telemedia has 23.65 percent and Sun Direct TV has 14.53 percent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tata Sky DTH
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp