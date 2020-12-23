STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tata Communications acquires 58.1 percent stake in eSIM company Oasis

Oasis develops and provides advanced technologies and personalized services to enable the deployment of eSIM and SIM technologies.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Digital technology firm Tata Communications on Wednesday said it has acquired a 58.1 percent stake in France-based eSIM company Oasis Smart SIM Europe SAS (Oasis).



With this investment, eSIM technology will be fully integrated into Tata Communications' connectivity solution offering, the company said in a statement.

It, however, didn't disclose the amount it has invested. eSIMs facilitate secure, reliable, and cost-efficient cellular connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) applications.

Unlike traditional SIM, new connections on eSIM can be activated remotely and also customized without the need of customers visiting contact centers of companies physically.

"The rise in the number of M2M connections globally show that there is immense opportunity in the eSIM market. Oasis has the right mix of technology expertise, agility as well as an exceptional talent," Tata Communications Chief Strategy Officer Tri Pham said in the statement.

"Through this investment, we will focus on the software layer of the Tata Communications MOVE portfolio and drive further innovation in eSIM technology through product roadmap R&D," Pham added.

Forecasts predict that by 2025 there will be 2 billion shipped eSIM-enabled devices, the statement said.

Oasis CEO Olivier Leroux said, "We are looking forward to leveraging our joint capabilities to develop and co-create products and solutions to enable end-to-end embedded connectivity and to transform businesses through the latest mobile technologies."

