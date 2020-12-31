City Union Bank launches whatsapp banking option

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tamil Nadu-based City Union Bank (CUB) is now available on India’s most popular messaging application—Whatsapp. The bank has recently launched a new Video KYC facility through which anyone can open a new bank account from the comfort of the home or office, as a next step towards digitisation, through the platform.

With CUB’s “Whatsapp Banking” service, customers can get a variety of information and can register for the services by sending ‘Hi’ to the bank’s customer care number ‘044-71225000’ through Whatsapp.

Services offered through the platform include Instance Account Openings, Account Balance Enquiry, Deposit Opening, Deposits Balance Enquiry, Mini Statement, Green PIN for Net/Mobile Banking, Bill Payment, Card Blocking and several others.