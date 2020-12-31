STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Classification as fraud account unjustified: RCom

In the case of Reliance Infratel, Reliance Jio unit Reliance Digital Platform is the successful Resolution Applicant and lenders will get Rs 4,400 crore from the implementation.

Published: 31st December 2020 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Anil Ambani, Chairman of India's Reliance Communications

Anil Ambani, Chairman of India's Reliance Communications (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After several Indian banks marked the loan accounts of Reliance Communications Ltd and two other subsidiaries as fraudulent, the bankrupt Anil Ambani-led firm released a statement Wednesday calling the classification as “entirely unjustified”. 

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday had directed two of these banks—Union Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank—to maintain the status quo regarding the classification, after RCom and its subsidiary Reliance Telecom Ltd challenged the move.

On Wednesday, RCom said in a statement that according to figures certified by the Resolution Professional (RP) handling its bankruptcy proceedings, it owes financial creditors around Rs 26,000 crore. This is opposed to claims made by Indians banks, vendors and other creditors totalling around Rs 86,000 crore on the company—Rs 49,000 crore on RCom, Rs 24,000 crore on Reliance Telecom, and Rs 12,600 crore on Reliance Infratel.

“The alleged ‘fraud’ classification by certain banks is entirely unjustified and unwarranted, and the Hon’ble Delhi High Court by an interim order has directed the same to be kept in abeyance for the time being, and the matter is now sub judice,” it added. 

According to the company, the Resolution Plans unanimously agreed to by the lenders are currently at various stages of approval before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the implementation of the approved plans would mean that lenders would likely recover at least 70 per cent of their dues, RCom claimed. 

In the case of Reliance Infratel, Reliance Jio unit Reliance Digital Platform is the successful Resolution Applicant and lenders will get Rs 4,400 crore from the implementation. The resolution plans for the other two firm require NCLT approval. 

UVARC plans require approval from NCLT

The Resolution Plan of RCom and RTL are currently pending approval before the NCLT Mumbai. If implemented, lenders will recover around Rs 18,000 crore from the sale of these two companies to the UV Asset Reconstruction Company, the winning bidder

RCom not only victim of Jio’s entry in 2016

RCom pointed out that the financial stress due to the entry of Jio in 2016 with unlimited free offerings was not unique to RCom, but had “decimated the entire industry” and led to the shutdown of Aircel, Sistema, Videocon, Tata Docomo, etc. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reliance Communications Rcom
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Jio announces free domestic voice calls from January 1 as IUC regime ends
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine gets UK nod, India seeks more data
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against new farm laws
Travel in 2020
This too shall 'e-pass': How we traveled in and through the pandemic year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp