STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

MG Motor and Tata Power launch first 60 kW Superfast public EV charging station in Coimbatore

MG ZS EV Indias First Pure Electric Internet SUV- can be charged up to 80 per cent in 50 minutes at the facility, a company release said.

Published: 31st December 2020 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

electric vehicles

For representational purposes

By PTI

COIMBATORE: MG Motor and Tata Power on Thursday installed a 60 kW Super fast public EV charging station here, the first in the city and also Tamil Nadu.

The latest public EV charging station is available to all vehicles compatible with CCS (Combined Charging System) fast-charging standard and is in line with MGs commitment to provide a 5-way charging ecosystem to its customers.

The initiative is part of MGs recent partnership with Tata Power for the deployment of 50 kW and 60 kW DC Superfast Charging Stations across India.

MG ZS EV Indias First Pure Electric Internet SUV- can be charged up to 80 per cent in 50 minutes at the facility, a company release said.

Other charging options with the ZS EV include free- of-cost AC fast-charger (installed at customers home/office), extended charging network, a plug-and-charge cable onboard, and charge-on-the-go with RSA (Roadside Assistance).

"Coimbatore is a key industrial hub of India, as our nation moves towards its green and sustainable future, it calls Indias business leaders and industry veterans to actively participate and drive the much-needed change."

"We are delighted to launch City's first super fast public charging station at our dealership that will facilitate the same," MG Motor India Chief Commercial Officer, Gaurav Gupta said at the inauguration.

"We are proud and happy to present Coimbatore with its first 60 kW EV Charging Station in association with MG Motor India. Our endeavor is to build a decent ecosystem for our potential EV customers in the future."

"As India moves towards the adoption of sustainable practices, we will continue to provide customers with the best sustainable energy solutions and look forward to quickly adding more cities to this exciting transformation," Tata Power New Business Services Chief Rajesh Naik said.

Tata Power has established an elaborate EV charging ecosystem with 270+ charging points across 26 different cities under the EZ Charge brand along with a digital platform to facilitate an easy & smooth customer experience.

The MG-Tata Power partnership will involve core values and operating models that are in line with their existing customer-centric approach, the release said. MG ZS EV is available in the city at Rs 20.88 lakh (ex-showroom).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Electric vehicle charging MG Motor Tata Power EV charging station
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Jio announces free domestic voice calls from January 1 as IUC regime ends
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine gets UK nod, India seeks more data
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against new farm laws
Travel in 2020
This too shall 'e-pass': How we traveled in and through the pandemic year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp