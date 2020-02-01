Home Business

Budget 2020: FM proposes to increase turnover of Government e-Marketplace platform to Rs 3 lakh crore

The ministry launched Government e-Marketplace (GeM), an online platform for public procurement, in August 2016.

Published: 01st February 2020 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the government looks to increase the turnover of the commerce ministry's public procurement portal GeM to Rs 3 lakh crore.

The ministry launched Government e-Marketplace (GeM), an online platform for public procurement, in August 2016 with the objective of creating an open and transparent procurement platform for government departments.

"GeM is moving ahead for creating a unified procurement system in the country for providing a single platform for procurement of goods, services and works. It also has a great opportunity for MSMEs. It is proposed to take its turnover to Rs three lakh crores," she said while presenting the Budget for 2020-21.

She said that currently 3.24 lakh vendors are registered on this platform.

Public procurement worth Rs 50,000 crore is expected to take place through GeM during 2019-20, up from Rs 33,366 crore in the previous year.

The minister also proposed to provide about Rs 27,300 crore for development and promotion of industry and commerce for 2020-21.

At present, government departments, ministries, public sector units, state governments, and Central Armed Police Forces are allowed to carry out transactions through this portal.

According to GeM, 3,24,225 sellers and service providers have registered with the portal so far to sell 18,50,045 products and 20,470 services.

The government has made it mandatory for all the departments and ministries to source goods and services from its e-marketplace.

The portal provides a wide range of products from office stationery to vehicles.

Automobiles, computers and office furniture are currently the top product categories.

Services, including transportation, logistics, waste management, web casting and analytical, among others, are listed on the portal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman Government e Marketplace
India Matters
Founder trustee of Manthan Foundation MR Vikram addresses a meet on the Union Budget in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Experts term 2020 Budget as ‘lacklustre’, say it will do little for country's GDP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget addresses key pressing issues
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
2020 Budget leaves the economy wondering
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | AP)
Budget with 20:20 vision for future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Coronavirus scare triggers anti-China sentiment worldwide
Gallery
Tributes poured in for astronaut Kalpana Chawla on her death anniversary on Saturday (February 1). Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the first Indian woman in space. (File Photo | AFP)
Kalpana Chawla death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the first Indian woman in space
Does the budget math add up? What is the impact? And will it rev up an economy in the throes of a slowdown? Here is all you need to know.
What's cheaper and what's costlier: All you need to know about Union Budget 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp