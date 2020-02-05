Home Business

Adani Enterprises net profit surges to Rs 383 crore in December quarter

In solar manufacturing, the company has established India's largest solar cell and module manufacturing unit in Mundra SEZ.

Published: 05th February 2020 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Adani group
By PTI

NEW DELHI: Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) on Wednesday said its net profit rose over fourfold to Rs 382.98 crore in the December 2019 quarter, helped by higher income.

The Adani Group's flagship firm had clocked a net profit of Rs 80.09 crore during the year-ago quarter, AEL said in a BSE filing.

Its total income during the October-December 2019 period was Rs 11,075.32 crore, higher from Rs 10,548.14 crore in the year-ago period. The company's expenses were Rs 10,635.16 crore, compared with Rs 10,443.76 crore a year ago.

In a statement, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said, "We at Adani Enterprises continue to focus on incubating assets in the transportation and utilities space. These new India-centric businesses will be instrumental in the economic growth of the country. At the same time, it will endorse our work and take the benefits to masses." In the mining services business, production volume at the Parsa Kente coal mine in Chhattisgarh increased 26 per cent to 4.71 million tonnes (MT) as against 3.74 MT in the third quarter of 2018-19.

During the quarter, the coal production at Gare Pelma III mine in Chhattisgarh was commenced with a volume of 0.06 MT.

In solar manufacturing, the company has established India's largest solar cell and module manufacturing unit in Mundra SEZ.

The plant has an installed capacity of 1.2 gigawatt (GW) fully integrated cell and module manufacturing unit.

In the third quarter of 2021-20, volume witnessed a strong growth of 102 per cent to 283 megawatt (MW) modules as against 140 MW modules in the year-ago quarter.

In the food business, the company has maintained its leadership position with its Fortune brand and continues to lead the refined edible oil market with more than 20 per cent market share.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Adani Enterprises Adani
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp