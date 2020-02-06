Home Business

Union Budget a damp squib for 80 per cent for India's start-up ecosystem

Tax benefits on ESOP and other measures restricted to only 200-odd firms registered with interministerial board. 

Published: 06th February 2020 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

digital services, network, graphics, cloud

Representational Iamge. (File Photo)

By Bismah Malik 
Express News Service

The slew of measures proposed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to support the country’s start-up ecosystem, including early-stage venture support, tax benefits on Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) and zero tax on profits for first three years, will not benefit at least 80 per cent of such firms, analysts feel. 

On one hand, analysts say that measures such as no audit on companies with a turnover of less than Rs 5 crore, a comprehensive national logistics policy, and support for advanced technological innovations in healthcare and education sectors are good moves.

On the other, they feel the double whammy of 18 per cent Goods Services Tax and 10 per cent Tax Deducted at Source on all start-ups in the services sector should have been brought down but did not happen. 

One of the major provisions in the budget laid out by the finance minister — deferment of taxes on ESOPs by a period of five years, or till the sale of shares, or when the employees leave the company — is, in fact, being described as a half-hearted exercise.

Considering that this measure under Section 80-IAC of the Income Tax Act will only be extended to 200-odd start-ups incorporated after 2016 and that are registered with the interministerial board, and not to over 20,000 start-ups registered with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal trade (DPIIT), the benefit is applicable to only a few start-ups.

Nasscom president Debjani Ghosh, in a post-budget CII national executive, meet with Sitharaman, has urged the minister to extend the provision of ESOP tax benefits to all the firms registered with DPIIT as well. Ghosh has also called the non-extension of 15 per cent corporate tax rate to IT service firms in Special Economic Zones, a miss in the Budget 2021. 

“The ESOP tax deferment proposed in Budget 2021 is a welcome move. However, it is nowhere close to ideal, as it is beneficial only for a very limited pool of start-ups that are eligible under Section 80-IAC. ESOPs are most valuable when a start-up has raised multiple rounds of funding at increasing valuation. This is the only condition when they are the most liquid. The way Section 80-IAC is structured, the pool of start-ups that can potentially benefit from this is limited to 700-800 firms in best-case scenario; that is, just 20 per cent of all start-ups that have raised at least one round of external funding,” said Atit Danak, head of CoNXT, Zinnov, a management consultancy firm.

The second measure of levying no tax on profit of start-ups with a turnover of less than Rs 100 crore is again of little advantage to the companies in their early-stage phases, especially the bootstrapped ones.

“The measures seem to benefit some of the big start-ups that are funded by the foreign venture capitalists or investment giants, and not the ones whose funding is derived locally. The reason for the same is because a majority of the start-ups, including unicorns, do not follow a profitability model in the first few years of their inception, and hence, there is no chance that the provision of no-tax on profits for first initial years is of use,” said Kapil Jain, founder and CEO of Mumbai-based Graphitto Labs.

What is proposed?

FM has proposed deferment of tax payments on Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) by five years, or till the sale of shares, or when the employees leave the company, whichever is the earliest.

Why is it a dampener?

The measure is extended only to 200-odd start-ups registered with the interministerial board, and not to over 20,000 start-ups registered with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal trade (DPIIT)

Measures that benefit start-ups

  •     No audit on companies with a turnover of less than Rs 5 crore.
  •    A comprehensive national logistics policy.
  •    Support for advanced technological innovations in healthcare and education sectors.

Measures that aren’t:

  • Double whammy of 18% GST and 10% TDS on all start-ups in the services sector.
  • Zero tax on profit of start-ups with a turnover of less than Rs 100 crore for first three years, as most start-ups don’t follow the profitability model in the initial phase.
Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Employee Stock Ownership Plan Income Tax Act Budget 2020 Union Budget 2020 Budget Union Budget
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp