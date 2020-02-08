Home Business

Ever dreamt of a ‘dream’ job? Wakefit.co had it!

The offer for the internship programme being curated by Bengaluru-based Wakefit.co, which received an overwhelming response, was one of the most recent viral campaigns in the country.

Published: 08th February 2020 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

About 1.65 lakh applications from 30 countries had flown in for a job offered by an Indian start-up recently. Well, the job requires you to doze off for nine straight hours from the cozy confines of your home, for 100 nights, and get paid I1 lakh! 

The offer for the internship programme being curated by Bengaluru-based Wakefit.co, which received an overwhelming response, was one of the most recent viral campaigns in the country. Applications had poured in from all corners of India, including from Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Guwahati and Jabalpur, as well as from abroad, including from the US, Indonesia, Canada, Italy, France, Venezuela and Malaysia. Wakefit.co’s offer was one of the most applied jobs on LinkedIn, and no surprise the social media was agog with fascinating discussions about the #DreamJob.

After the scrutiny of applications Wakefit.co had been receiving from November 26 last year, 99 candidates have been shortlisted for the final round of interview that will be held on February 10. Wakefit.co has roped in popular television celebrities Cyrus Broacha and Mallika Dua, among others, to select the final list of interns for the job.

“We are thrilled to have Broacha, Dua, Shivankit Singh Parihar and Naveen Kaushik as judges to help us find our sleep interns. The idea behind this interview is to make sure that the selected candidates are as passionate about sleep as we are, and have the right skills to sleep optimally for nine hours a night for 100 nights and improve their sleep health. Honestly, the overwhelming response to our sleep internship programme was a pleasant surprise. We received applications from 30 countries and close to 1,500 candidates sent us video resumes in the second round. The conversations have been truly engaging and enlightening. As a sleep solutions company, our motto is to inspire people to sleep better,” said Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, co-founder, Wakefit.co.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections 2020: How did voters feel after casting their vote?
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp