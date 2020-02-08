Ever dreamt of a ‘dream’ job? Wakefit.co had it!

Bismah Malik By

Express News Service

About 1.65 lakh applications from 30 countries had flown in for a job offered by an Indian start-up recently. Well, the job requires you to doze off for nine straight hours from the cozy confines of your home, for 100 nights, and get paid I1 lakh!

The offer for the internship programme being curated by Bengaluru-based Wakefit.co, which received an overwhelming response, was one of the most recent viral campaigns in the country. Applications had poured in from all corners of India, including from Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Guwahati and Jabalpur, as well as from abroad, including from the US, Indonesia, Canada, Italy, France, Venezuela and Malaysia. Wakefit.co’s offer was one of the most applied jobs on LinkedIn, and no surprise the social media was agog with fascinating discussions about the #DreamJob.

After the scrutiny of applications Wakefit.co had been receiving from November 26 last year, 99 candidates have been shortlisted for the final round of interview that will be held on February 10. Wakefit.co has roped in popular television celebrities Cyrus Broacha and Mallika Dua, among others, to select the final list of interns for the job.

“We are thrilled to have Broacha, Dua, Shivankit Singh Parihar and Naveen Kaushik as judges to help us find our sleep interns. The idea behind this interview is to make sure that the selected candidates are as passionate about sleep as we are, and have the right skills to sleep optimally for nine hours a night for 100 nights and improve their sleep health. Honestly, the overwhelming response to our sleep internship programme was a pleasant surprise. We received applications from 30 countries and close to 1,500 candidates sent us video resumes in the second round. The conversations have been truly engaging and enlightening. As a sleep solutions company, our motto is to inspire people to sleep better,” said Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, co-founder, Wakefit.co.