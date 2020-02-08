NTPC Q3 consolidated net profit up 23 per cent

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: State-run power giant NTPC on Friday reported around 23 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs3,197.93 crore in December quarter, mainly due to higher revenues. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs2,608.18 crore in October-December quarter of 2018, it said.

Total income of the company rose to Rs25,953.09 crore during the quarter under review from Rs25,677.09 crore a year ago. For April-December, the consolidated profit increased to Rs9,446.93 crore from Rs7,774.42 crore a year ago. The company had earned a profit of Rs12,633.45 crore in 2018-19. The average power tariff for April-December stood at Rs3.81 per unit. The plant load factor (PLF or capacity utilisation) of coal based thermal plants of the company was at 63.48 per cent in third quarter as compared with 77.70 per cent a year ago. Its coal imports increased to 0.65 million tonnes in the third quarter from 0.19 million tonnes a year ago.