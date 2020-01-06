Fuel prices up again as Brent tops USD 70 a barrel

NEW DELHI: The domestic fuel prices continued to go northward as the price of petrol went up by 15-16 paise and that of diesel by 17-18 paise across all major cities on Monday.
According to information on the Indian Oil Corporation website, petrol now costs Rs 75.69 a litre in Delhi, Rs 78.28 a litre in Kolkata, Rs 81.28 a litre in Mumbai and Rs 78.64 a litre in Chennai, after the increase.
Similarly, diesel prices cost Rs 68.68 a litre in Delhi, Rs 72.02 a litre in Mumbai, Rs 71.04 a litre in Kolkata and Rs 72.58 in Chennai.
The increase in fuel prices came after Brent crude oil rates surged more than 2 per cent to cross the $70 a barrel mark amid rising tensions in the Middle East following the assassination of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani and President Trump's threat to impose sanctions on Iraq.
Petrol prices have been rising since December 26 while that of diesel since November 29.
Domestic petrol and diesel prices are reviewed by oil marketing companies on a daily basis. Price revisions are implemented at the fuel stations with effect from 6 a.m.
NEW DELHI: The domestic fuel prices continued to go northward as the price of petrol went up by 15-16 paise and that of diesel by 17-18 paise across all major cities on Monday.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Chhattisgarh: After LS poll debacle, Congress makes a comeback in urban bodies
'It's going to be an awesome series': Tim Paine in no mood for revenge against Virat Kohli's India
NASA's planet hunter finds Earth-sized world in 'Goldilocks zone'
Coimbatore cops use memes to stop sharing of child porn content
Muthoot Finance MD injured in alleged attack by trade unionists in Kerala
In 2020, it's Ronaldo 3 Messi 0: Juventus star scores hattrick to resume GOAT race