Synergy again submits bid for Jet Airways

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Synergy Group has submitted a fresh bid for the grounded Jet Airways. However, it is not known if the group has partnered with another company to bid for Jet Airways, which temporarily suspended its operation in mid-April last year.

The South American conglomerate had earlier also submitted an expression of interest (EoI) but lenders decided to go for a fresh round of bidding. Appointed Resolution Professional (RP) Ashish Chhawchharia had proposed to the Committee of Creditors (CoC) to extend the deadline of submission of EOI to January 16.

Besides Synergy, a Dubai-based fund and Hinduja Group are also said to be in race for the grounded carrier. However, they haven’t submitted their EoIs yet. According to reports, lenders to Jet Airways, are now unwilling to extend the deadline to submit preliminary bids and would consider liquidation if bids were not received till the deadline.