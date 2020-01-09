Guide to buying a Moped

By Sponsored Post

It doesn't take forever for any lover of two-wheelers to fall in love with mopeds. Just the sight of commercial riders zipping through traffics like it's nothing, commuters beating barricades like they aren't even there, and budget-riders running several kilometres without refilling their fuel tanks is enough to make anyone fall in love with this vehicle. However, for all its simplicity, Cost-effectiveness, and beauty, mopeds are not the easiest to buy. I know you didn't expect to hear that, but it is the painful truth. And I'm going to shed more light on that. From experience, finding and buying your first moped can feel like a really daunting task, with so many crucial decisions to be made. From choosing the right sized engine to fuel consumption and budget restrictions, there's a lot to consider before you even think about hitting the road.

However, that's not to dissuade you from making your first moped purchase, because, like everything else in life, there's always a way to get around the challenges. In this light, here are some of the most important things you need to bear in mind before you buy your first moped. Read on and enjoy it!

First and foremost, get a licence

Oh, you think you only need a licence for a car? Far from it, moped riders ride with their licenses in place too. That said, when it comes to buying a moped, the type of licence you hold goes a long way in determining the type of moped you can ride. While there’s plenty of information out there on the licensing requirements for different types of vehicles, you’ll typically be needing an A1 licence for light scooters like mopeds and an A2 licence for practically standard mopeds or motorcycles. But that's not even all; as a first-time moped rider, it is also expected of you to book a CBT test. This will certify that, indeed, you're qualified to hit the road and ride your moped or any type of motorcycle.

Budget is key

Like anything else in life, your budget will greatly determine what type of moped you're able to buy. While a used moped, actually costs less than a new one, the fact remains that the best performances come with the new ones. That said, before you go ahead with your purchase – whether used or new – ensure that you go along with a friend or colleague who's got a rich mechanical knowledge about mopeds. However, since it is also possible to buy mopeds online these days, you should carefully conduct your research so as to find a moped that fits perfectly with your budget. Typically, mopeds don't cost beyond ₤1000, but in some rare instances, you may have some mopeds slightly costlier than that. By and large, do not settle for a below-par moped, if you cannot afford the good ones, save till you can. That way, you'll not only be getting the best performance from your moped, but you'll also be saving yourself some serious cash on repairs in the long run.

The moped isn't all you're buying

Unlike other vehicle types, the cost of owning a moped doesn't stop at the point of the moped purchase. In fact, in order to fully enjoy your moped, you should budget to buy some additional gears and accessories. Beside the moped, you'll also need to budget for an eyewear, rider clothing, helmet, earplug, and other safety devices. No matter the size of your budget, always prioritize safety. However, in the event that you cannot afford to buy the necessary gears needed to ensure a safe ride, do not invest in a moped purchase yet! But safety gears aren't the only safety packages you should invest in. You’ll also need to purchase appropriate moped insurance before taking your first ride.

Find the right sized moped

It is true that not all mopeds are the same in terms of their shapes and sizes, and as such, it is always important that you gauge the size of the moped you’re buying carefully before making your purchase. If you’re buying from a store, you should try to sit on it to gauge its size and how it feels to ride. But if you’re buying online, you should try to check out things like seat height, size, and overall weight. These little details are quite vital, and they determine to a great extent whether a moped is easy and comfortable to operate for a rider.

Choose your engine size

Thanks to the plethora of moped engine sizes available on the market today; riders have the opportunity to choose their mopeds based on what they intend doing with it. While 50cc mopeds are handy for short urban commutes, their 30 mph top speed means that they aren't ideal for faster roads or longer distances. A 125cc, on the other hand, provides riders with the increased speed they need to keep up with traffic on busier roads.