Home Business

Guide to buying a Moped

Published: 09th January 2020 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

By Sponsored Post

It doesn't take forever for any lover of two-wheelers to fall in love with mopeds. Just the sight of commercial riders zipping through traffics like it's nothing, commuters beating barricades like they aren't even there, and budget-riders running several kilometres without refilling their fuel tanks is enough to make anyone fall in love with this vehicle. However, for all its simplicity, Cost-effectiveness, and beauty, mopeds are not the easiest to buy. I know you didn't expect to hear that, but it is the painful truth. And I'm going to shed more light on that. From experience, finding and buying your first moped can feel like a really daunting task, with so many crucial decisions to be made. From choosing the right sized engine to fuel consumption and budget restrictions, there's a lot to consider before you even think about hitting the road.

However, that's not to dissuade you from making your first moped purchase, because, like everything else in life, there's always a way to get around the challenges. In this light, here are some of the most important things you need to bear in mind before you buy your first moped. Read on and enjoy it!

First and foremost, get a licence

Oh, you think you only need a licence for a car? Far from it, moped riders ride with their licenses in place too. That said, when it comes to buying a moped, the type of licence you hold goes a long way in determining the type of moped you can ride. While there’s plenty of information out there on the licensing requirements for different types of vehicles, you’ll typically be needing an A1 licence for light scooters like mopeds and an A2 licence for practically standard mopeds or motorcycles. But that's not even all; as a first-time moped rider, it is also expected of you to book a CBT test. This will certify that, indeed, you're qualified to hit the road and ride your moped or any type of motorcycle. 

Budget is key

Like anything else in life, your budget will greatly determine what type of moped you're able to buy. While a used moped, actually costs less than a new one, the fact remains that the best performances come with the new ones. That said, before you go ahead with your purchase – whether used or new – ensure that you go along with a friend or colleague who's got a rich mechanical knowledge about mopeds. However, since it is also possible to buy mopeds online these days, you should carefully conduct your research so as to find a moped that fits perfectly with your budget. Typically, mopeds don't cost beyond ₤1000, but in some rare instances, you may have some mopeds slightly costlier than that. By and large, do not settle for a below-par moped, if you cannot afford the good ones, save till you can. That way, you'll not only be getting the best performance from your moped, but you'll also be saving yourself some serious cash on repairs in the long run.

The moped isn't all you're buying

Unlike other vehicle types, the cost of owning a moped doesn't stop at the point of the moped purchase. In fact, in order to fully enjoy your moped, you should budget to buy some additional gears and accessories. Beside the moped, you'll also need to budget for an eyewear, rider clothing, helmet, earplug, and other safety devices. No matter the size of your budget, always prioritize safety. However, in the event that you cannot afford to buy the necessary gears needed to ensure a safe ride, do not invest in a moped purchase yet! But safety gears aren't the only safety packages you should invest in. You’ll also need to purchase appropriate moped insurance before taking your first ride.

Find the right sized moped

It is true that not all mopeds are the same in terms of their shapes and sizes, and as such, it is always important that you gauge the size of the moped you’re buying carefully before making your purchase. If you’re buying from a store, you should try to sit on it to gauge its size and how it feels to ride. But if you’re buying online, you should try to check out things like seat height, size, and overall weight. These little details are quite vital, and they determine to a great extent whether a moped is easy and comfortable to operate for a rider.

Choose your engine size

Thanks to the plethora of moped engine sizes available on the market today; riders have the opportunity to choose their mopeds based on what they intend doing with it. While 50cc mopeds are handy for short urban commutes, their 30 mph top speed means that they aren't ideal for faster roads or longer distances. A 125cc, on the other hand, provides riders with the increased speed they need to keep up with traffic on busier roads.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
mopeds CBT test
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Deepika Padukone visits JNU during protest. (Photo | Twitter)
Deepika Padukone stands in solidarity with JNU students attacked
Gallery
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
With clubs like Manchester United, Inter Milan and Juventus hellbent on bringing fresh legs to the squad when the window opens, most of these players are likely to make a switch.
From Mesut Ozil to Ivan Rakitic, here are Europe's top January transfer targets | Wilfred Zaha, Christian Eriksen and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp