Home Business

Finance Ministry and exporters spar over GST refunds

Small businesses, mainly exporters, are at loggerheads with finance ministry over the input tax credit refunds.

Published: 19th January 2020 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

GST

For representational purposes

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Small businesses, mainly exporters, are at loggerheads with Finance Ministry over the input tax credit refunds. While exporters claim the government has been withholding refunds for over five months, the tax department says it holds back refunds only of suspicious accounts.“Exporters’ claims of over five months are pending, which has completely wiped out their liquidity and kept them in doldrums with regard to finalising new contracts.

The problem of risky exporters has further compounded the liquidity issue as their GST and drawback claims have also been held up,” said Sharad Kumar Saraf, president, Federation of Indian Export Organisations. 

ALSO READ: News broadcasters meet FM Sitharaman, seek parity in GST with print media

Citing a small fraction of fraudulent cases, the tax department is hurting the whole industry, he said.
“Unfortunately, the e-wallet scheme, which was recommended by the GST Council in October 6, 2017, and was first expected to be put into operation by April 2018 and later deferred to October 2018, has not yet been rolled out,” Saraf added.

On the other hand, tax officials say they aren’t withholding any legitimate payments. “In the last 2-3 weeks of crackdown, we found that some of the ‘star’ export houses had fraudulently claimed IGST refunds. In many instances, addresses did not match,” a senior tax official said, adding that nine star exporters were not traceable at their addresses. 

Saraf clarified that exporters have import-export codes based on PAN and bank accounts. They have also obtained GST registration through KYC cross-verification of email and mobile numbers, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GST refunds GST Finance Ministry
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shots of Jallikattu held at Palamedu in Madurai and Periya Suriyur in Tiruchy | kk sundar, mk Ashok kumar
Why is Jallikattu in news every year?
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt convinced all states and effectively handled GST: Nirmala Sitharaman
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp