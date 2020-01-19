Home Business

Government considering specific excise duty on aviation turbine fuel

The aviation ministry has sought inclusion of ATF under GST as any surge in international oil rates gets reflected in domestic jet fuel prices, leading to costlier air tickets.

Published: 19th January 2020 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

Air India, Aviation, Aeroplane, Flight

Representational Image.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With no sight of including jet fuel in Goods and Services Tax (GST) in near future, the government is considering levying specific rate of excise duty on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) in place of current ad valorem rates to insulate its prices from cascading effect in times of volatile prices.

ATF presently is chargeable at 11 per cent ad valorem rate of excise duty. Concessional rate of 2 per cent is applicable for ATF sold under Regional Connectivity Scheme. Ad valorem rate means that the impact of an increase in price of the fuel because of global rate hike translates into an even higher price for airlines as the tax incidence also rises.

To insulate airlines from such volatility, the government may in the forthcoming Budget for 2020-21 fiscal year may bring specific excise duty expressed in Rs per kilolitre, sources aware of the development said.

They said that petrol and diesel already attract a specific rate of excise duty and so ATF naturally qualifies for such a shift. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her second budget on February 1. Explaining the duty structure, sources said if cost of production of ATF is Rs 100 per kilolitre, the fuel at exit from the refinery will be priced at Rs 111 per kilolitre after levying 11 per cent excise duty.

If the cost rises to Rs 110, the ex-refinery rate would attract an excise duty of Rs 12. A specific duty of say Rs 11 per kilolitre would mean that even if the cost goes up the tax incidence would remain the same. Petrol and diesel already attract specific excise duty for the same purpose. Excise duty on petrol currently is Rs 21.16 per litre and that on diesel is Rs 15.83 a litre.

This, they said, would ensure correct payment of duty at the initial clearance stage itself and will eliminate complexities and difficulties in redetermination of duty on further stock transfers which sometime result in avoidable litigation.

Specific excise duty would address part of the concerns of oil companies and airlines of not being able to set of tax paid on inputs against the tax on final product as ATF has been kept out of GST regime.

When the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was introduced on July 1, 2017 amalgamating 17 central and state levies, five commodities namely crude oil, natural gas, petrol, diesel, and ATF were kept out of its purview given the revenue dependence of state governments on this sector.

Under the existing structure, both natural gas and ATF attract the Centre's excise duty and a state's value-added tax (VAT). Both these and all other levies will get subsumed under GST if they are brought under its ambit.

The decision on their inclusion depends on the financial position of states as revenues from these five petroleum products constitute a substantial chunk of state government finances. The aviation ministry has time and again sought inclusion of ATF under GST as any surge in international oil rates gets reflected in domestic jet fuel prices, leading to costlier air tickets.

Oil Ministry too has favoured including ATF along with natural gas under the GST regime to help companies set off tax that they paid on input. ATF makes up for almost half of the cost of an airline and rates vary from state to state depending on local VAT.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Regional Connectivity Scheme Ad valorem rate GST Aviation turbine fuel Aviation fuel excise
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shots of Jallikattu held at Palamedu in Madurai and Periya Suriyur in Tiruchy | kk sundar, mk Ashok kumar
Why is Jallikattu in news every year?
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt convinced all states and effectively handled GST: Nirmala Sitharaman
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp