Home Business

Tynimo hopes to break even in 2020

Tynimo aims to set up 40 physical stores by 2020 across the country with most of it being small formats.

Published: 22nd January 2020 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Tynimo CEO Vaibhav Jain

Tynimo CEO Vaibhav Jain

By Sesa Sen
Express News Service

Fast fashion newcomer Tynimo picks up pace in India to take on global brands such as Miniso and Uniqlo, which has tasted success in the country’s vibrant and rapidly growing fashion market in a short period of time. On the back of retail expansion, the homegrown lifestyle retail brand said it is on the way to breaking even this year.

“While domestic shoppers cut discretionary spending, burdened by rising prices and a weak economic outlook, we are seeing robust sales across our categories. With a brand philosophy of ‘tiny store, more products’, each of our store has an eclectic collection of products with prices ranging from Rs 75-3,500, catering to value-conscious consumers,” said Vaibhav Jain, CEO and founder, Tynimo. 

Tynimo aims to set up 40 physical stores by 2020 across the country with most of it being small formats. With a focus on the south market, Tynimo plans to launch its fourth store in Bengaluru airport in February and later expand in Chennai and Hyderabad.

The brand is also intensifying focus on serving customers through an omnichannel model and is working actively to launch the model in April 2020.

“We are seeing a growth of 30-40 per cent month-on-month, and nearly 30 per cent rise in footfall,” Jain said, adding that Tynimo is on track to break even in April-May 2020. 

‘Fast fashion’ retailing — the apparel segment’s equivalent to fast-food — is big business, and it’s only getting bigger. India has already acquired a new taste for quirky Asian stores with a host of brands such as Miniso and Uniqlo, all known to be low-cost retailers, setting foot in country.

Homegrown brands such as Tynimo are also aggressively capitalising on the consumer desire for instant and affordable fashion as it is at a pivotal tipping point for the domestic retail industry and indicative of a new world order of consumption. Globally, however, many retailers are struggling on the high street — with the likes of House of Fraser, GAP, and Forever 21 shutting shop in the past few years.

Portfolio

Currently, Tynimo operates in 16 categories such as toys, apparel, footwear, home decor and skincare. It also works closely with local artisans, providing them strategic market insights to help them tweak their products as per changing consumer demands and preferences. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tynimo
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: With no stretcher in sight, Karnataka man forced to carry daughter on shoulder to hospital
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp