Home Business

Indian Telephone Industries eyeing projects worth Rs 6,000 crore next fiscal, says CMD

The telecom equipment manufacturer is looking to raise nearly Rs 1,400 crore through the follow public offering from January 24-28 to meet its working capital requirements.

Published: 24th January 2020 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Telephone Industries MD RM Agarwal

Indian Telephone Industries MD RM Agarwal.

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: State-run Indian Telephone Industries Ltd (ITI) is eyeing projects worth over Rs 6,000 crore for next fiscal, including the one with Railtel Corporation under the Ministry of Railways for building their security network, especially installing CCTV cameras and other equipments, ITI Ltd chairman and managing director RM Agarwal told this publication.  

The telecom equipment manufacturer is looking to raise nearly Rs 1,400 crore through the follow public offering from January 24-28 to meet its working capital requirements for ongoing projects as well as repay loans.

With the help of this funding, Rs 642 crore will be allocated as working capital for various ongoing projects for FY20 and FY21 and Rs 698 crore will be used to settle loans which the public sector unit (PSU) has taken from banks. The telecommunication manufacturer owes banks a total sum of Rs 938 crore, Agarwal added.

He said that unlike the past few years, the overall revenue of the PSU has grown in FY19 and there is a positive outlook for the coming fiscal since ITI Ltd has major projects as well product manufacturing works in its kitty.

"We will soon start working on the ambitious ASCON project with the Indian Army worth over Rs 7,000 crore. The project is awaiting some final touch and a part of our working capital will be directed towards the same," Agarwal said. ITI Ltd has been mandated to construct the telecommunications infrastructure including maintenance of optical fibre network and manufacturing telecom equipments for the Indian Army.

ITI Ltd said that its current projects including ASCON, BharatNet, Network for Spectrum, Smart Energy Meters, Space Programs and e-governance with the central government and state agencies are worth more than Rs 11,051 crore.

Further, it looks to diversify its products and services and leverage their relationship with the government and public sector units, modernise its infrastructure and technology as well as team up with innovative tech leaders and start-ups to support the Make in India and Digital India fillip of the government.

ITI has appointed BOB Capital Markets Ltd, Karvy Investor Services and PNB Investment Services as the book running lead managers to the issue (BRLMs), the PSU said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Telephone Industries Ministry of Railways RM Agarwal Railtel Corporation
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)
Government to bring new law to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Parties should not give tickets to those with criminal background: EC to SC
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Low GST collections: Budget to remain conservative with tax revenue target

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away on this day 29 years ago. For the uninitiated, not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fan
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp