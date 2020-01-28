InterGlobe profit rises to Rs 496 crore in Q3 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of budget carrier IndiGo, has recorded a steep rise in its profit after tax at Rs 496 crore on Monday for the quarter ended December 2019, mainly helped by higher income.The company had posted profit after tax of Rs 185.2 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing. Its total income surged a robust 25.5 per cent to Rs 10,330.2 crore in the latest December quarter from Rs 8,229.3 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Of this, passenger ticket revenue was Rs 8,770.30 crore, an increase of 24.1 per cent y-o-y, while the ancillary revenue during the quarter stood at Rs 1,037.30 crore, registering a growth of 28.8 per cent over the year-ago period, it said.

“I am very enthusiastic about the way we have been developing our network, connecting cities, large and small, to provide more choice to our customers. We have added small cities, such as Shirdi and Shillong...” IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said.