Home Business

Over 200 Chinese exhibitors to participate in auto component show despite coronavirus outbreak

When asked about the participation of Chinese companies in the biennial event, he added that there would be around 200 exhibitors from the neighbouring country.

Published: 30th January 2020 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

China has issued travel restrictions for some 60 million people in Hubei province. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With more than 200 exhibitors from China slated to participate in the biennial auto components show, industry body ACMA on Thursday assured that all necessary precautionary measures are in place for the four-day event in the wake outbreak of coronavirus in the neighbouring country.

The auto components show christened as 'Auto Expo 2020 Components' would take place at Pragati Maidan from February 6-9 while the motor show would be held at Greater Noida from February 5-12.

Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) President Deepak Jain said that over 1,500 companies, including 400 international exhibitors from 20 countries, would be participating in the event.

"This time the number of exhibitors has gone up by 25 per cent as compared with the previous edition in 2018. We expect that over 1 lakh business visitors would be coming to the show," Jain told reporters here.

When asked about the participation of Chinese companies in the biennial event, he added that there would be around 200 exhibitors from the neighbouring country.

"Chinese participation in the components show has always been there. We have a dedicated pavilion for Chinese companies this year. Of the total 1,500 exhibitors, 200 of them are Chinese. I would say they will occupy less than 10 per cent of the total space of 56,000 square metres," Jain said.

Admitting that there is a concern about coronavirus, he added that all the organising entities like ACMA, SIAM and CII have been involved in multiple interactions with the concerned ministries.

"We will be taking precautionary, preventive as well as containment actions at the motor show as well as the component show.

We will be enhancing the healthcare infrastructure, there would be more awareness, masks, sanitising etc will be also be take care of," Jain said.

He said that ACMA has been in touch with the participating Chinese companies and till now there have been no pullouts from the event.

"It is a global health concern but we will be taking all necessary precautions to ensure so that we have a safe event," Jain noted.

When asked if the situation in China has led to supply issues for auto components manufacturers in the country, he said there has been no adverse impact so far.

"It is probably due to the localisation measures adopted by the auto components companies here," Jain said.

The coronavirus has led to over 170 deaths in China so far. ACMA Director General Vinnie Mehta said the component show will showcase the latest advancements in BSVI and emissions, safety, and electric mobility.

"Despite the fact that the industry is facing challenges due to a prolonged slowdown, we are glad that we have 25 per cent more exhibitors than the previous edition.

It clearly reflects the resilience and determination of the auto components industry. Our members recognise the importance of this platform as it holds the key to future opportunities and industry's brand equity," he said.

While leadership from most OEMs have confirmed to visit the event, ACMA will also host a special forum which will bring together officials of various international OEMs, facilitating exports and forging international relationships, Mehta said.

Currently, the turnover of the auto component industry is USD 57 billion, contributing 2.3 per cent to India's GDP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ACMA China Coronavirus Auto Expo 2020
India Matters
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian at a press meet on Economic Survey 2018-19 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Growth has bottomed out, GDP for FY21 seen at 6-6.5%: Economic Survey
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
India cannot afford to grow at a rate lower than 8 percent: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
President Ram Nath Kovind delivering a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | Youtube videograb)
CAA 'historic', it has fulfilled Gandhi ji's wish: President Ram Nath Kovind
Rangers Women FC signed the 29-year-old national team forward Ngangom Bala Devi for 18 months. (Photo | Twitter)
Hope more players will follow me to Europe: Bala Devi on her Rangers FC stint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More than just Thalinomics: Economic Survey highlights with ISB Prof Prasanna Tantri
Non-swimmer pet lover jumps into well to rescue dog
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp