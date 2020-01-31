Aviation sector needs Rs 20K cr equity infusion

By Express News Service

The Indian aviation industry would need `200-225 billion (`20,000-22,500 crore) equity infusion over the next three years, as many players in the sector continue to have weak balance sheet structures on account of muted growth and multiple headwinds, and are expected to report losses in the near term, according to ICRA Ratings.

“Excluding Air India, the rest of the industry is expected to report net loss of ~`15 billion in FY2020 with a total debt of ~`70 billion as on March 31, 2020… Many industry players have weak balance sheet structure; and with continued losses in the near term, the industry would need ~`200- 225 billion equity infusion over the next three years,” said Kinjal Shah, vice-president and co-head, Corporate Sector Ratings, ICRA. “The two listed airlines (IndiGo and SpiceJet) have together lost ~`1.8 crore per day during H1 FY2020. However, this is lower than the `5.5 crore per day during H1 FY2019,” Shah added.

Q3FY20, however, turned out to be positive for India’s biggest carrier IndiGo, which reported `496 crore profit for the quarter. ICRA said the Indian aviation industry continues to be in bad shape. The domestic passenger traffic growth fell to six-year low of 3.3 per cent in M8 FY2020 and competitive intensity in the industry continues to be high due to sustained capacity addition, thereby limiting ability of the airlines to hike fares.