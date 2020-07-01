STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ATF price hiked by 7.5 per cent; petrol, diesel rates unchanged for 2nd straight day

In Delhi, a litre of petrol comes for Rs 80.43 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 80.53 per litre. Rates vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Jet fuel or ATF price on Wednesday was hiked by 7.5 per cent, the third increase in a month, while petrol and diesel rates were unchanged for the second day in a row.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was hiked by Rs 2,922.94 per kilolitre (kl), or 7.48 per cent, to Rs 41,992.81 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification by state-owned oil marketing companies.

This is the third straight increase in ATF prices in a month. /Rates were hiked by a record 56.6 per cent (Rs 12,126.75 per kl) on June 1, followed by Rs 5,494.5 per kl (16.3 per cent) increase on June 16.

Simultaneously, non-subsidised cooking gas LPG rates were increased by Re 1 to Rs 594 per 14.2-kg cylinder in the national capital.

Prices were up by Rs 4 in other metros mostly because of different local sales tax or VAT rate. On the other hand, petrol and diesel prices were unchanged for the second day in a row. This, after diesel rates scaled a new high after prices were hiked 22 times in just over three weeks.

While the diesel price had been hiked on 22 occasions since June 7, petrol price had been raised on 21 occasions.

The cumulative increase since the oil companies started the cycle on June 7 totals to Rs 9.17 for petrol and Rs 11.14 for diesel.

